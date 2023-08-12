Daniel Wiffen impresses again at Euro U-23 Swimming Championships

Jack Cassin of Ireland competes in the men's 200m butterfly heats during day two of the European U23 Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland competes in the men's 400m freestyle heats during day two of the European U23 Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Newly-crowned European U-23 champions, Daniel Wiffen (1500m Freestyle) and Mona McSharry (50m breaststroke) were the fastest qualifiers in the 400m Freestyle and 100m Breaststroke respectively on the second day of action at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre Abbotstown.

Maria Godden will make her second final appearance of the weekend in the 100m Backstroke Final, while Eoin Corby has advanced to the 200m Breaststroke Final.

Irish fans were treated to another exceptional session in the pool at the LEN U23 Swimming Championships today McSharry was first off the blocks in the 100m Breaststroke and will go into into this evening’s final as the top qualifier on 1:07.30.

"It was good, I’m happy with it, it was a good morning swim. I’ve just got to get out and race it tonight’,” said McSharry.

Daniel Wiffen cruised to the top spot in the 400m Freestyle after winning his heat in 3:49.12. The Magheralin man will be looking to add a second European U23 Championships Title to his collection at 19.50 this evening.

"It felt pretty comfortable, I pushed it a bit at the start and then just sat back, so I’m pretty happy. I’m semi-recovered (from last night), I’m going to go back and sleep for a bit and tonight go at it again, hit a good time, so we’ll see later,” said Wiffen.

National Centre Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby was impressive in his 200m Breaststroke heat, touching first in 2:12.67 to progress to the final in third place overall.

Corby knew what to expect going into the race and executed his plan ‘I knew going into the race I’d have to be on form, my goal going in was to try and win that heat because I knew all the lads would be going 2:12 and 2:11, I just wanted to get a good lane for the final and went for it this morning, I’m very happy with it."

After a sixth-place finish in the 50m Backstroke last night, Maria Godden posted a speedy 1:02.20 in the 100m Backstroke and is through to tonight’s final in fourth place overall.

In the 400m Freestyle, Grace Hodgins clocked 4:25.28 to finish is tenth place overall and will return this evening as a reserve for the final. John Shortt, competing in the 50m Backstroke touched in 26.56.

Oisin Tebite, made his senior debut for Ireland in the 50m Freestyle, in his home pool, touching in 23.46, just .15 of a second off his personal best of 23.31.

In the 200m Butterfly, Jack Cassin came home in 2:00.12 for twelfth place overall, while Molly Mayne went 1:13.08 in the 100m Breaststroke and Liam O’Connor 2:20.10 in the 200m Breaststroke.

As well as McSharry, Wiffen, Corby and Godden, last night’s gold, and silver medallist Ellen Walshe, will compete in the 400m Individual Medley Final which are all scheduled for tonight’s session.