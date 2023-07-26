Daniel Wiffen sets European record but misses out on World Championship medal

Daniel Wiffen in action at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Daniel Wiffen set a new European record but fell short of earning Ireland’s first World Championship long-course swimming medal after finishing fourth in today’s 800m freestyle decider in Japan.

In a magnificent final, the Co Down man was just 0.52 seconds away from bronze finishing in 7:39.19, taking almost five seconds off his Irish record of 7:43.81 set in yesterday’s heat.

He sliced 0.08 of a second off Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri’s European record of 7:39.27 set at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 22-year-old Irishman is now the number nine all-time performer in the event and the holder of the both the long (50m) and short (25m) course European records.

A delighted Wiffen said: “It was a good race, I’m really happy with the personal best and really looking forward to the 1500m freestyle later in the week, but that race was great to be part of. Missing the podium, you know; I came into this, and I just wanted to be better than last year, and I’ve done that by a lot so I’m happy enough.’

It’s a golden age for men’s distance swimming and Wiffen is relishing being part of it.

"It’s so good, I’m happy there’s a race in that because I just love to race and that was definitely one of the best races I’ve ever had, and I loved every minute of it, I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

The final was won by Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui in 7:37.00, silver went to Australia’s Sam Short in a new Oceania record of 7:37.76 and another continental record finished the podium with the USA’s Bobby Finke bagging bronze ahead of Wiffen in 7:38.67.

“My plan was to try stick with them for as long as possible, I was happy the way I did it to be honest, I was just on the hip the whole time, my third 200m was probably a bit off and my last 200m was great, so maybe next time I tweak the third 200m, but I can’t really complain about my plan.”

Wiffen returns to the pool on Saturday for his main event, the 1500m freestyle, where he is third ranked

"I said on poolside there that if I can take five seconds off my 1500m (then) I’m under the world record, so let’s hope that happens!.”

In the women’s 50m backstroke semi-final, Danielle Hill clocked 28.10 for 13th place overall.

Hill returns to the pool on Friday for the 50m Butterfly Heats.

There is another big day of action for Ireland in the pool tomorrow, with Mona McSharry making her return in the 200m breaststroke after her fifth-place finish in the 100m breaststroke final yesterday.

Victoria Catterson returns for the 100m freestyle, Darragh Greene for the 200m breaststroke and 16-year-old John Shortt will make his senior international debut in the 200m backstroke heats.