Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen breaks Irish Record in Stockholm

The County Down man won gold in Sweden

County Down’s Daniel Wiffen has set a new Irish Senior Record in the 400m Freestyle on the opening day of the Stockholm Swim Open.

The Tokyo Olympian posted a time of 3:44.35 in Sweden, knocking over two seconds off his own Irish Record of 3:46.22 set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The time ranks the 22-year-old at number two in the World so far this year, just behind Germany’s Lukas Martens in 3:43.32.

The Loughborough swimmer finished ahead of teammate Felix Aubock (3:44.71) of Austria and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (3:46.56).

Wiffen returns to the pool tomorrow evening for the 1500m Freestyle.