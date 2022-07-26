Team NI confirm withdrawal of four athletes ahead of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph this morning, Northern Ireland marathon runner Paul Pollock has had to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games, with boxer Damien Sullivan and cyclists JB Murphy and Lydia Boylan also withdrawing.

Holywood man Pollock was due to compete in the marathon in Birmingham on Saturday but the Belfast Telegraph understands he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to sit it out as he undergoes his mandatory self-isolation period.

It is heartbreak for the 36-year-old, who also missed out on competing in the marathon on the Gold Coast in 2018 after picking up an injury in training while out in Australia.

Meanwhile, Sullivan's career has unfortunately come to a premature end, the 29-year-old heavyweight having announced on Saturday that he had been "medically ruled out" of his second Commonwealth Games and he has now retired.

And they are joined in missing out in competing in Birmingham by cyclists Murphy and Boylan, who are unable to participate due to unspecified injuries.

Murphy suffered a serious crash while riding in France earlier in the week, sustaining "fractures" according to reports, while Boylan was due to participate in her third Games having raced in Glasgow and on the Gold Coast.

"Our thoughts are with the four athletes as they deal with the disappointment of missing out on Commonwealth Games participation. We wish them well as they go through rehabilitation, and we hope to see Paul, JB and Lydia on a start line sometime soon," read a statement from Commonwealth Games NI.

"Damien has already announced his retirement. He has been a fantastic servant to both Boxing and Commonwealth Sport. We wish him every success as he spends time with his family before embarking on a new career path."