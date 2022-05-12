Teenager Max Wachman wins feature but Niamh McEvoy is best rider on day one of the Balmoral Show

Nicole Kershaw from Banbridge with Clovalent owned by Keonan Stables and the Rosbotham family after winning the Orthoderm Clinic 1.35m championship on the opening day at Balmoral

Vincent O’Brien’s great grandson Max Wachman stamped his mark on the main arena at Balmoral Show as he clinched the big class of the day, the The Holmestead Saddlery International Stakes.

The 18-year-old on board Coolmore Showjumping’s Quintini was pushed all the way after a battle with 10 other riders including Niamh McEvoy from Omagh and Fintona’s Jenny Rankin.

It was a worthwhile trip for the Tipperary teen, already a double European champion in ponies, who returned from three months competing in Florida to challenge in the Balmoral International classes.

However he had to contend with McEvoy and Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick who led the class with a jump-off clear in 41.44, but Wachman overhauled his trainer Cian O’Connor’s 44.89 and Jenny Rankin’s 43.01 with Louise Saywell on 42.27 to sweep the boards in 41.37.

Despite 11 clears in the competition nobody came close to Wachman and McEvoy who are Grand Prix favourites.

Wachman said: “Quintini is a new ride for me I got him at the start of the year, he is great against the clock and had some good results in Florida.

“Balmoral is a beautiful show it is a privilege to ride here. Hopefully we can do something similar with Quintini in the Grand Prix. I jump Ikarus in Thursday’s big class.”

Rankin on Carmela Z who finished fourth behind Saywell added: “Carmela is my horse for the Grand Prix, we had some good results in Europe and I am delighted today.”

Best rider was McEvoy with a second and two thirds and she was delighted with her performance.

“We had a great opening day at Balmoral, I am delighted with my horses throughout and finished third with BP Winston in the Top Spec International Speed and third with Lisboy Louie in the 1.35m.”

Max Wachman on Quintini

Banbridge rider Nicole Kershaw scored her first big Belfast win in The Orthoderm Clinic 1.35m championship on the Rosbotham family’s mare Clovalent.

Woods Rosbotham was delighted as Nicole and the eight-year-old chestnut mare bred by Mary McCann of Kildare, owner of the champion jumping stallion Cruising, soared over the course to stop the clock in 41.51.

“I was delighted, Clovalent is very quick across the floor,” she explained.

“She won the 1.35 Spring Tour recently at the Meadows so hasn’t touched a fence in two competitions. We are very proud of her. I went as fast as I could, I kept kicking on because she was standing off the fences and I knew she was setting herself up to go clear. She is very switched on to win.”

Nicole (21) who came from Manchester over a year ago to take over the reins at Keonan Stables from Olivia Roulston added: “It is full credit to the Rosbotham family. They owned Valent, Clovalent’s father which Lisa jumped, and Mary McCann bred Clovalent from her great Cruising mare.”

Runner-up in the Orthoderm class was Kilkenny’s Marta Hughes Bravo (16) who rode HHS Figero owned by her mother Marion Hughes to take second in 42.31.

Omagh ace McEvoy, a former Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards finalist gave a polished performance for third place with Lisboy Louie owned by her father, Richard. McEvoy’s time of 43.96 was well ahead of County Down’s Ellie Humpries on Toni Quail’s talented Ringfort Rua clear in 46.25.

Sligo’s Richard Howley had a worthwhile trip when he claimed the Topspec Speed International over British visitor Louise Saywell and McEvoy.

Harry Wood of Ennisnag Stud, Tipperary partnered the grey Dakar stallion ESI Indigo to open Balmoral Show with a win in the five-year-old Bluefrog championship, where 22 all Ireland qualified riders enjoyed sunny weather in the huge arena.

Four riders had clear first rounds with Wood stopping the clock in 44.23 well ahead of second placed Steven Holland on Smalltown Boy owned by Dolores Hughes.

The Spillers 6/7 year old final of 24 qualified starters saw victory go to Athlone teenager and European gold pony medallist Francis Derwin on Kilkenny owner Carol Gee’s Leonardo with a scorching time 41.75 from 12 riders.

Results, Five year old Bluefrog Championship: 1 Harry Wood, ESI Indigo 0-0 44.23; 2 Steven Holland, Smalltown Boy IV 0-0 46.73; 3 Luca Bortolamei, Frequently Fernhill 0-4 45.87.

The Spillers 6/7Year old Championship: 1 Francis Derwin, Leonardo 0-0 41.75 ; 2 Declan McParland, Corraghroe Red, 0-0 45.81; 3 Jason Higgins, Heritage MBF 0-0 46.37.

The Orthoderm 1.35m Championship: 1 Nicole Kershaw, Clovalent, 0-0 41.51; 2 Marta Hughes Bravo HHS Figero 0-0 42.31; 3 Niamh McEvoy, Lisboy Louie 0-0 43.96,

The Topspec International Speed: 1 Richard Howley IRE Chinchi Van Overis Z 0-61.82; 2 Louise Saywell GB Sharp Image 0-61.84; 2 Niamh McEvoy IRE BP Winston 0-61.84.

The Holmestead Saddlery International Stakes: 1 Max Wachman IRE Quintini 0-0 41.37; 2 Niamh McEvoy IRE Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick 0-0 41.44; 3 Louise Saywell GB Kingsborough Kasper 0-0 42.27,