Carlos Alcaraz wins first Wimbledon men’s singles title after beating Novak Djokovic in epic final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at the All England Club to win his first Wimbledon title with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory in the final on Sunday.

The Spaniard, 20, beat the seven-time champion to become the youngest man to lift the Challenge Cup since 18-year-old Boris Becker won the second of his three Wimbledon titles in 1986.

Djokovic squandered a break point for 2-0 in the fifth set when he slammed what looked a certain winner into the net.

It proved costly, as in the next game Alcaraz forced the break to prompt Djokovic to smash his racket into the net post.

Djokovic's reign was over after Alcaraz served out for a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory in four hours and 42 minutes.