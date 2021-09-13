Emma Raducanu’s victory will inspire Northern Ireland tennis players

US Open winner is a positive role model, say coaches

Emma Raducanu’s magnificent victory at the US Open will inspire a new generation of tennis players in Northern Ireland — especially young women — to pick up a racquet, NI coaches hope.

Carlos Miranda, Performance Director at Ulster Tennis, told the Belfast Telegraph Emma is now “a national hero”.

“It’s a massive achievement for a very young girl, and she will be a great role model. I come from Spain, where Rafa Nadal is very big — all the kids want to be Rafa Nadal. Now, lots of young girls will want to be like Emma.” he said. “She’s a national hero and an inspiration!”

Colleague Steven Garvin, who is Development Manager at Ulster Tennis agreed, saying: “I think she will be a really positive role model. While we have reasonable numbers of young girls playing tennis, only a small proportion of them play competitively. We hoping Emma will show that it’s cool to compete.”

Around 5,000 people are members of tennis clubs in Northern Ireland, Steven said, and “along with golf, we were one of the first sports to begin to open up post-Covid”.

“Clubs have been inundated with new people wanting to play — which is great,” he said.

“I’m optimistic — though I do think clubs and coaches have to capitalise on the buzz around Emma’s success. Now is a great time for them to let people know how to get involved in the sport.”

The tennis coaches were speaking after news that the Queen had sent new US Open champion Emma a message of congratulations and hailed her “remarkable achievement” after she became Britain’s first female grand slam winner in 44 years.

A 6-4 6-3 win over Leylah Fernandez ensured the 18-year-old followed in the footsteps of Virginia Wade, who lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 1977, and she has been backed to win more majors by compatriots Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever win a grand slam and was victorious in all 20 sets she played in qualifying and the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships,” a message from the Queen to the teenager read.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent, Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.

“I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

Emma said “it meant everything” to her to have received the message from the Queen.

“She’s such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her...” she said.

“I was extremely honoured and very very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can’t believe it. I’m maybe going to frame that letter or something.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his congratulations.

“What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu,” he tweeted. “You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “What a winner. A true British hero. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on an inspirational win. From qualifier to champion without dropping a set. A phenomenal achievement.”