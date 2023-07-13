One fairy tale ends, another continues – dream Wimbledon final was too much to ask for

Ons Jabeur will carry the hopes of millions around the world in Saturday's Wimbledon final

As one fairy tale ended at Wimbledon, another was hauled back from the brink.

This was a day when women's tennis took centre stage after struggling to compete with the big names in the men's draw over the last two weeks, with the second of the two semi-finals delivering in a grand manner.

In the end, the dream that Ukraine's Elina Svitolina could meet Tunisia's Ons Jabuer in the women's singles' final on Saturday may have been too much to ask for.

Yet on a day when the Centre Court crowd was captivated by the very best of women's sport, it seemed that both of those stories would evaporate in the London air.

First up was Ukrainian hero Svitolina, who has enchanted the tennis world with her run to the semi-finals just a few months after she gave birth.

With war raging back home, she admitted she was carrying the expectations of a nation on her shoulders, so it was no surprise when the tears flowed after her 6-3 6-3 defeat against Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Svitolina was desperately disappointed with her performance and struggled to keep her composure as she spoke about the support she had received from back home.

"I got a lot of messages from different people," she said. "It's unbelievable that they've been there with me all the way. Hopefully they continue.

"For sure I hope I can build on this. But right now I'm just really disappointed with the performance that I showed today. That's what I have right now in my mind.

"Probably I will need a couple of days to really reflect on everything that happened because I was trying to be really focused, even after the win against Iga (Swiatek) on Tuesday."

Elina Svitolina walks off Centre Court after her semi-final defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

After Svitolina’s heart-breaking exit, a second Centre Court fans’ favourite looked destined to slip to defeat as Tunisian sporting icon Jabeur was on the brink of defeat against world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

With the ugly screams she exudes on each shot matching the venom she delivers through her clubbing groundstrokes and serves, Sabalenka is a hard player to warm to.

Jabeur, by contrast, is a people's champion around the world and as she came back from a set and 4-2 down, she found a way to apply enough pressure to break Sabalenka and claim the second set.

With the Centre Court roof locked in place as the rain continues to fall in south west London, Jabeur's rousing triumph in the deciding set inspired a roar that could have punched a hole through the expensive umbrella keeping play alive.

"I'm learning to transform the bad energy into good," declared Jabeur in an emotional on-court interview. "She can ace any time, she can hit a big serve if I'm at break point and that's frustrating a bit, but it can happen.

"The crowd got me through that game and I can only thank them for their support."

All England Club chiefs will be relieved that a Belarusian player will not be crowned as women’s champion at Wimbledon, a year after they banned Sabalenka and her compatriots from the tournament in response to their government's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Now expectations will rise around Jabeur as she aims to complete her dream of winning Wimbledon after coming up short in last year's final.

The Centre Court will serve up a new women's champion on Saturday and Jabeur will carry the hopes of many around the world as she aims to complete her improbable journey.