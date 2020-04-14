Peter Bothwell: Tennis can take over my life but it's so insignificant in the grand scheme of the coronavirus pandemic

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to professional tennis player Peter Bothwell from Hillsborough, Co Down. He has won eight career titles - seven doubles and one singles - and is a current Irish Davis Cup player.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: I'm doing well thanks, I've been really enjoying my time at home and spending time with my family. I have lived away from home for about seven years so it's nice to actually be able to sleep in my own bed for a while. Obviously this is a really difficult time but my family is all healthy so that's the most important thing. My brother Sam is also a tennis player, my mum Louise is a full-time coach and my dad Nigel also played in his younger days and is still involved in the sport, so there is no shortage of moral support and understanding of the way things are at the moment in the household.

Q: How have you been affected?

A: I was in Portugal in February and had just won a doubles title when all professional tour events were cancelled. I was there for a five-week stint and during the third week, right in the middle of the tournament, the referee came out and said it was done which was a bit surreal. So, obviously right now I'm out of a job. I reckon there won't be any more tennis for the rest of the year and to compete internationally after this will be difficult as there will still be travel restrictions in place, I'm pretty sure.

Q: How are you keeping fit?

A: This is the main thing that is in my control right now. I've been given a daily schedule with various programmes to complete so that keeps me busy. I am trying to mix the training daily to keep my head clear and that way it doesn't get too boring. I don't have any gym equipment so I'm having to get creative for some added weight to the regime. I'm in constant contact with my coaches so they are keeping an eye on me to see if we can improve on anything or do something different.

Q: How are you keeping up morale?

A: Obviously tennis is an individual sport but we have a great team culture where I train in Spain at the Soto Tennis Academy, near Malaga. We've a couple of WhatsApp groups set up so we are constantly talking and we even have some Zoom chats to share ideas and still learn from each other. We can still push each other in this difficult time and we are not just doing fitness, the coaches have set up 'Google classrooms' to work on the mental and tactical side of the game as well.

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from right now?

A: I'm not home very often so I feel very fortunate to spend so much time with my family right now and for everyone to be healthy. I'm used to sticking to set daily schedules so it's nice being more at ease. However, over the last couple of days I felt that I got a bit too comfortable so I made sure the alarm was set earlier this morning to get up and be as productive as possible.

Q: Can you recommend a book, film or box set that stay at home sports fans might enjoy?

A: I'm a huge sports fan so anything I read is to do with sport or mindfulness to help myself. If you want a series to binge on I'd recommend 'F1 Drive to Survive'. I used to watch a race on TV every weekend as a kid with my grandfather, Sammy, who was a great influence on my tennis from an early age. You really appreciate how mentally demanding the sport of Formula 1 is when you watch it. As for books, I'm currently reading 'The Mindful Athlete' by George Mumford which is an interesting read. I've become a huge fan of meditation and visualisation and in the book you understand the art of mindfulness. Another book I'm re-reading is 'Legacy' by James Kerr which is based around the All Blacks and their recipe for success. I'm a massive rugby fan so I find it very interesting to see how they remain so good and the values they commit to even though the book was written before Ireland beat them twice and they then lost to England in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Q: What life lessons are you learning from this?

A: I think you just realise what matters most. Most of my life is just about tennis but that's so insignificant right now. I think, at times, playing sport and being consumed by it can almost take over your life when really it's not that important in the grand scheme of things. Looking after family, friends and neighbours and making sure they are healthy is far more important. I think you also have to appreciate the key workers in the NHS and private care sector at this difficult time. The work and dedication they are giving daily is so inspiring and not to mention the fact they are also risking their own lives.

Q: What is the first thing you will do when all this is over?

A: That's a no-brainer! I will go straight onto the practice court and just appreciate being able to hit tennis balls again. I won't take that for granted ever again. Then it will be a matter of just being able to see friends again with fewer restrictions in place and the same with other family members.

Q: What is your message to sports fans?

A: Control the controllables. Take care of what you do. We can all play our part by staying at home to protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.