The breakdown: how every sport will benefit from the initial outcome of Sport NI's Sports Sustainability Fund

Sport Northern Ireland have announced the initial breakdown in funding from £10m of their Sports Sustainability Fund, with football, rugby and GAA receiving the biggest amount of aid.

In total, 24 different organisations will receive money from the initial breakdown of the Sport NI fund which will help towards covering costs that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IFA are the big winners, receiving just over £6.5million of the £10.8m fund allocated today (60.2%) for its 77 clubs that requested aid.

"I want to place on record our thanks to the Department for Communities and Sport NI, with whom we have worked closely over the last few months to secure this funding," said IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

"We have liaised with our clubs and leagues to ensure their applications are robust and properly planned with the relevant paperwork and documentation to accompany them.

"We set up a small internal task force before Christmas to help do this, holding webinars and communicating regularly on our own channels and directly with those who were making applications."

Ulster Rugby and Ulster GAA, both as governing bodies, were the only other organisations to receive over £1m in funding, the sports being allocated £1.5m and £1.4m respectively.

Ice Hockey UK was given £407,595, the majority of which will likely go towards getting the Belfast Giants back on the ice, while Swim Ulster will receive £244,173 and Athletics NI got £225,631.

Each organisation was asked to submit evidence to back up their claim for the money they thought they deserved from the fund, with most sports getting the full amount of their claim or slightly less.

American Football Ireland will be delighted with the outcome as they received £9,652 after only requesting just over £4,000, while, on the flipside, Cycling Ireland will get just £14,518 of their £400,000 claim.

This is just the initial distribution of funds as there is still £15m of financial support to be handed out by Sport NI, which is still "being assessed" according to the body, with all funds expected to be handed out by March 31.

Sports such as golf and cricket, among others, which will require funding for many different clubs as opposed to just one overarching body are expected to benefit in the second wave of funds handed out.

"The sports sector has played a critical role in supporting communities throughout this pandemic and our sector is needed now, more than ever, to help our communities emerge from this pandemic," said Sport NI chief executive Antoinette McKeown.

"The Sports Sustainability Fund along with our other Covid 19 responses has enabled our local sports clubs, governing bodies and sports organisations to survive and prepare for a safe return to sport."

Communities Minster Dierdre Hargey added: "I am delighted that the sports sector is to receive more financial support through the Sports Sustainability Fund.

"I know that the £25m fund is a critical to the sector and that the Governing Bodies and clubs urgently need it.

"The sector has shown outstanding resilience over the past year particularly when the Covid restrictions decimated their ability to generate their own income through ticket sales, sponsorship, running competitions and hospitality."

Breakdown of funding (brackets indicate how much each sport requested)

Irish Football Assocation: £6,555,593 (£6,563,211)

Ulster Rugby: £1,509,935 (£1,509,539)

Ulster Council GAA: £1,448,412 (£1,448,412)

Ice Hockey UK: £407,565 (£407,565)

Swim Ulster: £244,173 (£244,173)

Athletics NI: £225,631 (£225,631)

Triathlon Ireland: £89,707 (£91,362)

Irish Athletic Boxing Association: £62,417 (£37,871)

Irish Bowling Association: £49,593 (£49,605)

Ulster Hockey Union: £47,584 (£79,040)

Association Irish Indoor Bowls: £43,540 (£45,706)

Netball NI: £34,892 (£34,893)

NI Judo Federation: £31,075 (£30,499)

Ulster Badminton: £27,381 (£27,381)

Cycling Ireland: £14,518 (£400,000)

Irish Indoor Bowling Association: £13,470 (£28,824)

American Football Ireland: £9,652 (£4,027)

NI Volleyball: £8,913 (£14,666)

Canoe Association NI: £3,421 (£3,421)

NI Tenpin Bowling Association: £2,966 (£2,966)

Archery NI: £2,797 (£2,797)

National Ice Skating Association: £1,802 (£3,376)

NI Billiards & Snooker Association: £1,343 (£1,343)

National Coarse Fishing Association: £994 (£991)

Total: £10,836,689 (£11,257,009)