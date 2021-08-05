‘There are things the public don’t see’: Michael McKillop backs Olympic star Simone Biles for speaking up over mental health

Northern Ireland Paralympic star Michael McKillop has praised Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka for speaking out about their mental health and says it’s high time that people understand the level of pressure that elite athletes now have to deal with.

The four-time Paralympic champion at 800m and 1500m has been very candid about his own mental health struggles in the past and was particularly affected before the Rio Paralympics, where he still won T37 gold in the 1500m.

The Belfast man says mental health issues have huge implications for athletes and in many different ways.

“Simone Biles talked about getting the gymnastics’ jitters (known as ‘the twisties’) in the air,” he said.

“And Rhys (McClenaghan) has put up a video of himself struggling with the same thing in a move in training. It’s so dangerous when you’re doing a technical sport like that.

“But athletics is such a lonely sport and we should never put ourselves at any risk of harm either.”

“I ran over bridges and alongside cars when I was going through depression,” he said.

“Everyone in the world can suffer from mental health issues. It doesn’t matter what you do in life and there are so many people walking around too afraid to talk about it.

“None of them would want to be told ‘oh get on with your job, there’s nothing wrong with you! You’re meant to be performing!’ That’s not what people should be saying,” he stressed.

“It’s about being healthy first and sport second. Prejudging people for stepping away from sport because of their mental health is so unfair. There are things the general public doesn’t see in elite sport.”

McKillop said it is great that high profile athletes “are finally coming out and stating that sport has a such a massive impact on their lives.

“The pressures now on Premier League footballers and Olympians and Paralympians is immense. Sport is our livelihood and we have to live up to people’s expectations.”

McKillop (31) is hoping to extend his extraordinary medal haul of four Paralympic golds, four World Championship and two European titles in the upcoming Paralympics (August 24-September 5).

He said his own mental health struggles are now well behind him and he has high hopes of another podium finish in Tokyo.

“I’m the third fastest in both categories (T37/38 are now raced together) and, on time, I’m in my best shape since 2013.”

McKillop’s journey is captured by the latest video in Allianz’s Courage Chronicles, a series that also features his Paralympic team-mates Jason Smyth and Ellen Keane.

Paralympics Ireland has yet to name its track and field athletes for Tokyo but confirmed their equestrian team yesterday who are all dressage riders and Paralympic debutants.

Tamsin Addison competes at the highest level (Grade V) and is based in the UK, as is in-form Michael Murphy (Grade 1). It’s third time lucky for Clonmel rider Rosemary Gaffney (Grade IV) who narrowly missed qualifying for London and Rio and Kate Kerr Horan (Grade III) is from Wicklow.