‘There is no excuse’ – Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty says sorry after being hit with 10-match ban for sectarian slur

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty has been hit with a ten-game following the use of a sectarian slur.

Last month, video footage emerged of the striker using sectarian language while on international duty. The Scottish FA confirmed that the Kilmarnock striker will serve a ten-match suspension over the incident.

Lafferty (35) issued a statement, apologising for his actions.

He said: "I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused over the past month. I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order.

"There is no excuse, it’s something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.

“I placed myself in a position that has been very difficult to deal with, so I’m now determined to work with Nil By Mouth to ensure that others, particularly the youngsters at the club, learn from my mistake and avoid putting themselves in any type of similar situation in the future.”

Following the incident, Lafferty was removed from the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece. However, manager Ian Baraclough has said will consider him for selection for future squads.