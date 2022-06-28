Tiernan Kelly: Armagh GAA club hits back at ‘vilification’ of county player after attempted eye gouge in Galway brawl

An Armagh GAA club has issued a statement defending Tiernan Kelly after he was targeted on social media following a brawl after a match in Croke Park at the weekend.

Clann Eireann GAC has issued a statement on their Facebook page over the “vilification” of the Armagh GAA player for an incident as Armagh played Galway in the All-Ireland quarter final.

The violent encounter happened as both teams were making their way back to the changing rooms following the full-time whistle.

A dramatic draw meant that the sides would be entering into 20 minutes of extra-time, but a melee involving multiple players from both squads broke out as they were walking off the pitch.

Viewers watched in shock as Mr Kelly appeared to grab Damien Comer’s face and attempt to dig into his eye.

Clann Eireann GAC said in a statement: “As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us.

“As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don't know him.

“The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair.

“Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels.

“His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing. One moment does NOT define a man.

“The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement.”