Title-cashing Dunbarton eager to address their Ballymena hoodoo

David Copeland and Dunbarton begin the new campaign with a trip to Ballymena

Dunbarton’s David Copeland admits his team face a daunting start at Ballymena as they attempt to bring the Private Greens League Division One title back to Gilford.

They had the trophy whipped from their grasp last season — for the first time in four years — by a resurgent Belmont side, who begin their defence of their crown at home to Old Bleach.

“We were tight in numbers last year and had players unavailable for several reasons,” said Copeland, who is PGL Press officer this year.

“We’ve made a number of good signings, bringing in the likes of Barry Browne, Jack Moffett and Aaron O’Keefe.

“They will certainly help strengthen the squad. We’ve a tough start, away at Ballymena. It hasn’t been the best of venues for us, we usually struggle up there, but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Meanwhile, it really should have been billed as the NIBA Division One game of the day, but the Bangor versus Whitehead clash could be an anti-climax.

The east Antrim side will travel to Ward Park totally depleted, having lost a posse of players for the start of the new campaign.

“Our initial aim will be to pick up as many points as possible to help keep us in the division,” said Whitehead’s Stephen Moran. “Anything after that will be a bonus. We are in for a tough season, we have lost around eight players.”

Up in the Provincial Bowling Association, Limavady will experience the pressure of defending the Premier League title.

They rewrote the record books last season by parading the trophy for the first time in club’s 110-year history, and begin their assault away at City of Derry.

“We had to wait a long time for our maiden League title, and we had quite a party after it,” said Adrian Barr. “We now have a big reputation to live up to and must use the success as a platform to build the club.

“But we expect the likes of Ballymoney, Cookstown, Coleraine and Portrush to come after us this season.”

Fixtures: Northern Ireland Private Greens League Division One:Belmont v Old Bleach, Larne v NICS, Ards v Salisbury, Ballymena v Dunbarton, Mossley v Belmont B.

Northern Ireland Bowling Association Division One: Donaghadee v Lisnagarvey, Bangor v Whitehead, Curran v Lurgan, Banbridge v Sydenham, Carrickfergus v Dundonald.

Northern Ireland Provincial Bowling Association Premier Division: Letterkenny v Dunluce, Cookstown v Ballymoney, Portrush v Coleraine, City of Derry v Limavady.