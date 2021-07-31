Today in Tokyo: What you may have missed overnight and the Irish schedule for the weekend with five chasing medals

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry remain firmly in contention for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after an impressive display by both Irishman in the third round of the men’s tournament today.

McIlroy carded 67 to move to 11-under, with Lowry shooting 68 to go 10-under, leaving them in fifth and ninth respectively heading into Sunday’s final round. USA's Xander Schauffele has the lead at 14-under.

In sailing, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove put the disappointment of their disqualification from two earlier races behind them when finishing 17th in race 11 of the men’s 49er today, which leaves them in 13th overall with one race to come.

At the Olympic Stadium, Mark English bowed out of the men’s 800m after finishing fourth in his heat in 1:46.75. Sarah Lavin put in a strong display of hurdling, equalling her second fastest time ever, but didn’t progress from the women’s 100m hurdles heats after finishing seventh in 13.16.

In equestrian, Sarah Ennis and Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) completed the dressage phase of eventing on a score of 38.10 in 50th place heading into the cross country phase tomorrow. The newly-designed dressage test, specifically created for the hot conditions in Tokyo, got the better of Horseware Woodcourt Garrison as he tensed up entering the arena.

Elsewhere Ireland face a key hockey pool game against Britain at 12:45pm Irish time today, while the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team of Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker and Cillin Greene will race in the Olympic final at 1:35pm.

TODAY

Hockey

Women’s pool game: Ireland v Great Britain, 12.45pm

Athletics

Mixed 400m relay final: Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell, Cillian Greene, 1.35pm

Golf

Individual stroke play: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, 11.30pm

TOMORROW

Equestrian

Dressage team and individual: Sam Watson, Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, 12.30am

Athletics

Men’s 800m heats: Mark English, 2.22am

Women’s 100m hurdles heats: Sarah Lavin, 2.53am

Women’s 3,000m steeplechase heats: Michelle Finn, Eilish Flanagan, 4.00am

Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals: Sarah Lavin*, 12.25pm

Men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals: Thomas Barr, 1.05pm

Men’s 800m semi-finals, Mark English*, 12.25pm

Boxing

Men’s featherweight quarter-final: Kurt Walker, 3.30am

Men’s welterweight semi-final: Aidan Walsh, 4.03am

Sailing

Men’s 49er races 10, 11, 12: Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, 4.05am

Gymnastics

Men’s pommel horse final: Rhys McClenaghan, 10.44am

*pending qualification