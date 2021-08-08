Tokyo 2020: Punishing marathon heat sees difficult day for Northern Ireland trio Pollock, Scullion and Seaward

Punishing heat and humidity in Sapporo saw disappointment for Northern Ireland’s marathon trio of Stephen Scullion, Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward.

Belfast’s Stephen Scullion described it as “tough to know what to learn” after the brutal conditions in Japan forced him to withdraw before the half-way stage.

He was joined by fellow Northern Irish runners Kevin Seaward who finished in 58th place with a time of 2:21:45 and Paul Pollock, who finished the race in 71st place with a time of 2:27:48.

Belfast runner Scullion had a rollercoaster ride to get to Tokyo, after initially withdrawing from Team Ireland citing mental health struggles.

Changing his mind, Scullion took to the marathon stage on Sunday morning in Sapporo, in what were punishing 30 C conditions, as the games came to a close for Northern Ireland’s Olympic contingent.

Starting well, unfortunately Scullion withdrew from the race before the halfway point as a result of the tough conditions, which already forced a handful of other runners to withdraw.

It was slightly better news for Team Ireland's Kevin Seaward from Holywood, who did manage to cross the line.

Speaking to RTE after the race he said: “It is probably the hardest marathon I have ever run. I don’t think people at home maybe can put it into context quite how challenging it was out there.

“I really had to dig deep towards the end. I had a good spell in the middle where I was feeling quite refreshed, just the last 4 or 5K, just fell apart.

“I made it to the finish line and that’s the important thing today.”

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the race, making it his second straight gold at the Olympics.

Speaking to RTE, Scullion said: “Look it was kind of a confusing morning, warming up it didn’t feel maybe as hot as it could have been. I guess I just thought you could attack the race a bit faster than the women have.

“Then I guess five minutes in you realise it is pretty hot it is pretty brutal. It was really tough out there. It is really tough to know what to learn.”

Pollock added: “We always knew it was going to be tough coming into this and to be honest I kind of prepared well and I felt quite good. I got to halfway bang on pace and then I started trying to hunt through some people and after about 2k everything just went pear-shaped.

“It is a long way to hold on for the last ten miles. Here, it is an Olympics, it is never an embarrassment but that is pretty much as disappointing as they come today.

“I was coming into this in the best shape of my life. I felt good ready to push on. But all of a sudden the body just said no. As mentally hard as you try and push through you just can’t come back from that.

“Thanks for all the support back home.”