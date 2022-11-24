Tom McKibbin off to solid start at Joburg Open in first event as full-time member of DP World Tour

Holywood teen Tom McKibbin kicked off his first event as a full-time member of the DP World Tour with a solid opening round at the Joburg Open in South Africa.

The 19-year-old earned his place on the top tier of European golf by finishing in the top-20 of the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca last season and already looks to have made a seamless step-up.

The Galgorm touring pro carded seven birdies in his first round at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, but also had two bogeys and a double-bogey to finish with a three-under 69.

That leaves him just inside the top-20 on the leaderboard after day one was suspended due to bad light, with several groups due to finish their first rounds at 6.45am on Friday morning.

McKibbin trails leader Dan Bradbury by five shots, the Englishman producing a sensational eight-under 64 that consisted of two eagles, seven birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey to lead by one over Germany’s Nick Bachem.

Best placed, however, might be France’s Clément Berardo, who is two shots off Bradbury but has only played 11 holes of his opening round, going bogey-free.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is off to a strong start at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana after she signed for an eagle and four birdies in a five-under 67 in her opening round at Alferini Golf.

The Cavan woman is currently in a share of third, two shots behind leader Cara Gainer, with the Englishwoman holding a one-stroke advantage over Carlota Ciganda, who finished her round with six straight birdies on her way to a 66.