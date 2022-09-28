Tributes after death of former Glentoran director Billy Stephens, who ‘enjoyed life to full’

Glentoran FC said it is “deeply saddened” at the passing of its “lifelong supporter” and former director, Billy Stephens, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

Mr Stephens died suddenly aged 84 at home yesterday.

“He enjoyed every minute [of his life],” said Gordon Scott, former secretary of the Glens.

“I was secretary of Glentoran from 1980 to 87 and Billy joined the board at the same time,” he told this newspaper. “We were fortunate enough to qualify for Europe every year, so we went away on trips together — Paris, Sofia, you name it — Billy was a great socialiser and enjoyed life to the full. He was a very generous man at all times.”

Mr Stephens was also a patron and major shareholder of the east Belfast football club.

In an online obituary, Glentoran stated: “Billy — long term owner of the much missed Park Avenue Hotel, venue for so many of the most memorable occasions in Glentoran’s history — was a Glentoran Director from the late 1980s until 2001.

“During that period he was a major player within the club during some spells of great success on the field and virtually annual participation in Europe. We pass on the club’s deepest and most sincere condolences to Billy’s family circle at this saddest of times.”

Jim Gracey, former sports editor of the Belfast Telegraph and a friend of Mr Stephens, added: “Billy was one of the great Irish League and Glentoran characters and people of his generation.

“He was a wonderful travelling companion on Glentoran European trips, which he always brightened up with his dry wit and humour. He will also be fondly remembered as Mein Host at the Park Avenue for countless supporters club dinners and trophy celebrations.”

Mr Stephens’ father built Belfast’s iconic Park Avenue Hotel in 1959. The Holywood Road venue survived decades of the Troubles, before demolition eventually began on the old four-star spot last year. Work started in May to turn the former 56-room site into 90 social housing homes through Choice, one of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations.

The Beannchor Group, which operates more than 40 outlets in NI including the likes of the Merchant and Bullitt hotels in Belfast, had taken the business over in August 2019, but announced a year later that it would be closing its doors for good.

Funeral details for Mr Stephens will be announced later.