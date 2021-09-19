Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ Antrim footballer Anto Finnegan

Former Antrim captain who played for his county before being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Tributes have been paid to former Antrim GAA footballer Anto Finnegan after his death at the age of 48.

He was the former Antrim captain who played for his county for 11 years before being diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 39. Mr Finnegan went on set up an organisation deterMND to raise awareness of the disease after his 2012 diagnosis.

Mr Finnegan was also a father-of-two with his wife Alison, with whom he shared children Conall and Ava.

Despite his reliance on a wheelchair in later years, he continued to attend GAA games

St Paul’s GAC in Belfast shared their sadness following the death of their “friend, former player, coach, mentor and ambassador”. “This world has lost a fine man,” said a spokesperson.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said Mr Finnegan was “an inspirational Antrim Gael”.

“Anto made the rest of us feel big. He personified such great resilience and determination,” he said. Mr Kearney said he was very sad for Mr Finnegan’s family, friends and his club.