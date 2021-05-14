UEFA Super Cup to be moved from Belfast to Istanbul: reports

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup is to be moved from Belfast to Istanbul, according to reports.

The match – featuring the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League – was set to be played at Windsor Park in south Belfast on August 11.

With Manchester City and Chelsea both featuring in the Champions League final and Manchester United featuring in the Europa League final – the move will be a blow to those fans in Northern Ireland hoping to see the Premier League sides touch-down in Belfast.

It was hoped fans would be able to attend the show piece event, with coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland easing over the coming months.

According to the BBC, European football's governing body has been trying to deal with the fallout from moving this season's Champions League final to Portugal from Turkey for a second successive year.

Hosting next season's Super Cup fixture on 11 August is among the compensation measures being offered to the Turkish football authorities, which are also likely to include staging the 2023 Champions League final.

It is understood a final decision by UEFA is yet to be made, but is being called “likely”.

Patrick Nelson, chief executive of the Irish Football Association, said: "We are aware of rumours circulating around this year's Super Cup, however nothing has been decided by Uefa yet.

"We are also acutely aware of the problems being faced across Europe due to Covid and we are always ready to play our part as a member of the European football family."