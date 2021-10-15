Ulster 26-10 Lions ratings: Nick Timoney continues to put forth bid for Ireland selection in latest win

That's now four straight bonus point wins in the United Rugby Championship for Ulster as they saw off the Emirates Lions 26-10 at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Nick Timoney continues to do his Ireland hopes the world of good as he crossed for a double against the South Africans, but who else stood out in this latest win?

Michael Sadlier takes a look...

Starting line-up

Will Addison - 5

Some typical ghosting runs from the back and came close to a first half try. There were some missed passes and then another horrible injury in the second half.

Craig Gilroy - 5

Getting closer to his 200th cap but there was precious little opportunity in the opening 40 minutes. Finally got a notable run near the hour.

James Hume - 6

Got his try but was caught out in the first half in his 22. Even so, there were plenty of carries as he stood up to the physicality of this clash.

Stewart Moore - 5

Plenty of industry as usual but there were some errors but he kept going and still showed plenty of moments of quality as the game wore on.

Ethan McIlroy - 6

Looking sharp again the winger needed to get more opportunities with space to work in. As it was he made good use of what ball came his way.

Billy Burns - 6

Provided the assist for Hume’s try and had earlier made a break when the Lions expected him to pass. He stuck to the task in what was a tricky enough game.

Nathan Doak - 6

Another opportunity to shine, he was close to another score and then probably tried too hard on a couple of occasions to get over. Still, a good showing.

Andrew Warwick - 6

Back from his early injury last week and he was the provider for a very neat assist for Timoney early on. Had a sound game before making way for O’Sullivan.

Rob Herring - 7

Some really impressive carries and was one of the pick of the bunch for Ulster. He was there time and again in the tackle too as well as looking sharp throughout.

Tom O’Toole - 7

Some lovely hands with tip-on passes to Herring. Survived at the set-piece and showcased how good he can be around the park with 10 carries.

Alan O’Connor - 7

His engine had seen three full 80s prior to tonight and there he was on 63 minutes with a pumping dash to the line that should have led to a try.

Sam Carter - 4

Lost the ball in contact when Ulster needed control and found the ball-carrying less than profitable and was replaced early in the second half.

Matty Rea - 6

Found the Lions first-up hits to be pretty bruising and not rewarding for yardage but was then on hand to score Ulster’s third when Ulster ran a penalty.

Nick Timoney - 8

His fourth try of the season was well taken and he was a positive and powerful force throughout which also deservedly led to his second score of the night and fifth of the campaign.

David McCann - 5

An early carry put down a marker but that 29th minute knock-on was horrible. Worked hard though and helped drive Rea over for Ulster’s third.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Herring, 58mins) - 5

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 52mins) - 5

Ross Kane (for O’Toole, 75mins) - 4

Kieran Treadwell (for Carter, 44mins) - 6

Sean Reidy (for McCann, 58mins) - 5

David Shanahan (for Doak, 74mins) - 4

Mike Lowry (for Addison, 45mins) - 6

Ben Moxham (for Moore, 74mins) - 4