Ulster 35-29 Glasgow ratings: Stuart McCloskey and supersub Nathan Doak shine for province

Ulster opened their season with a 35-29 win over Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium, which had more than its share of thrills and spills!

Michael Sadlier gives his verdict on how each player performed in the victory:

Ethan McIlroy - 6

Looked solid enough at full-back and covered well on the occasions when Glasgow put the ball long. Will have wanted more ball in attack though.

Robert Baloucoune - 6

Had his first run within the first minute. Was smashed by Tuipulotu for Horne’s score and then buried Demspey on the restart. Was replaced by Will Addison.

James Hume - 5

Had a quiet enough first half and was penalised on one occasion at the breakdown and then appeared to have pulled off a miracle tackle only to be binned.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

A great early break and then made ground down the left only to miss the trailing Cooney for a certain score. He was prominent throughout on both sides of the ball.

Jacob Stockdale - 6

Covered well from a kick through and produced one bone-crunching tackle. He really needed more chances to attack with ball in hand instead of doing defensive work.

Billy Burns - 6

Wanted to spread the ball and was close to breaking free in the first half. He created Timoney’s score before leaving the field with a worrying ankle issue.

John Cooney - 5

Overcooked a kick early on and was then just not able to collect Stuart McCloskey’s inside pass after the centre’s break when a try looked on. He left shortly afterwards with a knock.

Andrew Warwick - 4

There wasn’t too much work in the loose but he added his weight to several of Ulster’s driving mauls but he was not seen again after the half-time break.

Brad Roberts - 5

First competitive start and nearly scored in the first attack before getting over on 22 minutes. But there were lineout issues and he was removed at the break.

Marty Moore - 7

Good enveloping tackle early on and another on George Horne and then got Ulster back in the game with a well-taken try. Worked hard before making way for O’Toole.

Alan O’Connor - 6

Some trademark work both in carrying and throwing himself into the tackle zone with ferocity. Seemed perplexed at Hume’s sin-binning after taking over the captaincy.

Sam Carter - 4

The skipper seemed to fade badly as the half wore on and there were the usual penalties. He failed to appear again in the second half and made way for Kearney.

Greg Jones - 5

His half charge down helped set up a penalty and then won the lineout for Roberts’ score. Kept toiling away in the trenches and had emptied the tank when called ashore.

Sean Reidy - 6

There was much of his usual body of work, like O’Connor the selfless stuff, putting himself in painful places. Stayed on for the full 80 and just kept going.

Nick Timoney - 6

Did well for his try which brought Ulster a bonus point. There was some notable physicality on an evening when Glasgow’s back-row appeared to have the edge.

Replacements

Rob Herring (for Roberts, 40 mins) - 6

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 40 mins) - 6

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 48 mins) - 6

Mick Kearney (for Carter, 40 mins) - 6

Matty Rea (for Jones, 68 mins) - 5

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 30 mins) - 7

Mike Lowry (for Burns, 76 mins) - 4

Will Addison (for Baloucoune, 54 mins) - 6