Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper hopeful that John Cooney won't require long lay-off

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper is hopeful that scrum-half John Cooney won't be sidelined for too long with a hamstring injury sustained against Glasgow Warriors last week.

The former Ireland international limped off on the half-hour mark of their United Rugby Championship opener at Kingspan Stadium and will now go for an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury.

Ulster have already confirmed that Cooney will miss Saturday's trip to Zebre, as was expected, but there is a fear over whether he will be absent for multiple rounds rather than just one.

Attack coach Soper admits that they don't know for certain how long the 31-year-old will be out for, however he did reveal that the player himself is confident he'll be back soon.

"John, being the eternal optimist, he's being very positive about it," claimed Soper.

"To be honest, I'd be guessing (on a timescale). I'm going off John's expertise of knowing his own body and he's pretty optimistic about it, but we'll see what the scan says."

Soper also revealed that winger Robert Baloucoune will miss this weekend's trip to Italy as he deals with a little bit of "tightness in the groin", however the Ireland international is the only other new addition to the province's unavailable list.

"It's nothing too serious, so he'll probably have a week off just to get that right," added the assistant coach.

"Nothing too major, we just want to get it right. It's early season, we don't want to be pushing guys through things like that at this time of the year."

There is nobody coming off the province's long-term injury list this week, with Iain Henderson (thumb), Cormac Izuchukwu (knee), Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Kieran Treadwell (shoulder), Jordi Murphy and Ian Madigan all still out.