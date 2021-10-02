Ulster maintain perfect start to new season with bonus point win over Zebre in Parma

Ulster made it a perfect ten to start their United Rugby Championship campaign, beating Zebre by a score of 36-3 for their second consecutive bonus-point win in succession to start the season.

Outside centre James Hume, the most influential player on the pitch, scored the bonus-point try just before the hour mark but this was far from a fluid performance in Parma.

Displaying more early season rust than they had done in week one, admittedly with a much changed back-line due to injuries, the northern province's key score was the second of Ethan McIlroy's brace, the winger making it 10-3 at half-time to give something of a buffer at the break.

While Ulster pulled away in a second-half in which Zebre spent almost a full 20 minutes playing with 14, this was a game that was disjointed from start to finish.

Ulster had been inches from the line on two occasions in the opening quarter but it was only when Doak darted right from a five-metre scrum and the visitors worked the ball via Billy Burns to Ethan McIlroy in the corner that they opened the scoring.

The youngster was in relatively heavy traffic without much road to work with but he managed to dot down well just before being bundled into touch.

While Burns couldn't get the conversion to come across, Zebre made a real mess of the restart to give Ulster possession straight back.

But when the visitors repaid the favour it took good work from Rob Herring to relieve the pressure.

In an increasingly error-strewn half there were only occasional glimpses of what these sides are capable of with ball in hand - a Will Addison pass here, a Hume break there - but this was not one that will be making anyone's highlights reel.

When Addison was pinged for backchat to the referee, and Ulster were whistled again at the subsequent maul, Antonio Rizzi was given the opportunity to cut the deficit to just two with a penalty.

With Michael Bradley's side growing in stature, especially in defence where they buried Ulster ball-carriers behind the gainline with increasing frequency, the Corkman would arguably have been the happier of the two coaches at half-time if not for an Ulster hammer blow just before the turn.

With a ruck set up centrally, Doak feinted right where his out-half Burns lurked before switching left. James Hume was acting as playmaker on the large blindside with the centre timing things beautifully to send McIlroy over for his second.

If that score changed the complexion of the half-time team talks, Ulster took control of the game after the restart.

While it remained a decidedly scruffy encounter, they spent the early stages of the second-half deep in Zebre territory and eventually made the pressure pay when Craig Gilroy tidied up messy ball and popped it up for Addison to score on the overlap.

And when Nathan Doak sacked Canna behind the Zebre line shortly after to give Ulster a five metre scrum, after three penalties and two free-kicks at the set-piece, replacement tight-head Ion Neculai was sent to the bin.

On and on the scrums went, taking six minutes on the clock and considerably longer in real-time, before the bonus-point eventually came.

Again it was the product of Craig Gilroy invention. This time, when Ulster finally got the ball away from the scrum, collecting Addison's pass brought the wing to his knees but he alertly released it out the back for Hume coming around the corner. Anything but pretty, but the bonus-point was secured by the hour mark.

Maxime Mbanda joined Neculai in the bin shortly before Ulster's fifth, finished off by Nick Timoney after the maul had been stopped just shy of the line.

From there, the game was somewhat limping to its conclusion before Sean Reidy offloaded well for Timoney who sharply side-stepped Di Giulio for his third try in two games.

