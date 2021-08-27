Ulster to kick off new season at home to Glasgow Warriors as URC fixture schedule released

Ulster will kick off their new season against the Glasgow Warriors

Ulster finally know who they will play in their inaugural season in the United Rugby Championship after tournament organisers revealed the fixture schedule on Friday afternoon.

Dan McFarland's side begin their season at home to the Glasgow Warriors on Friday 24 September and will also conclude their campaign at home when they welcome the Cell C Sharks to Kingspan Stadium on the weekend of May 20/21/22.

Their first inter-provincial meetings come back-to-back in rounds five and six, however there is over a month between the two games with their trip to Connacht on October 23 and then a visit to defending champions Leinster on November 27.

The return fixtures will compose Ulster's two festive fixtures, with the northern province having the home comforts of Kingspan Stadium for both their games against Connacht on Boxing Day and Leinster on New Year's Day.

That precedes their first meeting with Munster on January 8 down in Thomond Park, with the rematch at Kingspan Stadium towards the end of the campaign on the weekend of April 22/23/24.

Fans won't have to wait long for Ulster's first meeting with one of the new South African sides, with the Emirates Lions scheduled to be in Belfast on October 15, although that is their only cross-hemisphere match this side of the new year.

McFarland's men will make their own journey to South Africa in late March, facing the DHL Stormers in Cape Town on the weekend of March 25/26/27 and then heading to Pretoria to reunite with Marcell Coetzee and his Vodacom Bulls the following week.

It will be a difficult finish for the province, too, with that journey the start of five tough fixtures to complete their season, with the home games against Munster and the Sharks either side of a testing trip to Edinburgh, not to mention any potential European knockout games to navigate as well.

There will be a distinct Welsh flavour to Ulster's Six Nations games as they will host the Scarlets and Cardiff and travel to the Dragons during the international window, while their Italian job comes back-to-back in rounds two and three when they travel to Zebre on October 2 before hosting Benetton on October 8.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are due to take place on consecutive weekends in June, with the tentative dates scheduled for those games being June 4, June 11 and June 18.

All fixtures from the end of January 2022 onwards have only been scheduled for weekends, with exact dates and kick-off times to be determined at a later date.

Meanwhile, the United Rugby Championship have confirmed that several fixtures will be hosted on free-to-air television channels this season alongside primary broadcasters Premier Sports.

For Ulster, that means they will have six home games broadcast on BBC Northern Ireland throughout the season, with three of them already confirmed - Benetton on October 8, the Emirates Lions on October 15 and Connacht on Boxing Day.

RTE will show the Emirates Lions home game and Leinster and Munster away fixtures, while Irish language channel TG4 will broadcast the Benetton and Leinster home matches, as well as both Connacht matches.

Ulster's full United Rugby Championship fixture list

R1: Ulster vs Glasgow Warriors, Kingspan Stadium, Friday 24 September, 7.35pm

R2: Zebre vs Ulster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Saturday 2 October, 5.15pm

R3: Ulster vs Benetton, Kingspan Stadium, Friday 8 October, 7.35pm

R4: Ulster vs Emirates Lions, Kingspan Stadium, Friday 15 October, 7.35pm

R5: Connacht vs Ulster, Sportsground, Saturday 23 October, 5.15pm

R6: Leinster vs Ulster, RDS Arena, Saturday 27 November, 8pm

R7: Ospreys vs Ulster, Swansea.com Stadium, Saturday 4 December, 3pm

R8: Ulster vs Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, Sunday 26 December, 5.15pm

R9: Ulster vs Leinster, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday 1 January, 7.35pm

R10: Munster vs Ulster, Thomond Park, Saturday 8 January, 7.35pm

R11: Ulster vs Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, January 28/29/30, TBC

R12: Dragons vs Ulster, Rodney Parade, February 18/19/20, TBC

R13: Ulster vs Cardiff, Kingspan Stadium, March 4/5/6, TBC

R14: DHL Stormers vs Ulster, Cape Town Stadium, March 25/26/27, TBC

R15: Vodacom Bulls vs Ulster, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, April 1/2/3, TBC

R16: Ulster vs Munster, Kingspan Stadium, April 22/23/24, TBC

R17: Edinburgh vs Ulster, BT Murrayfield Stadium, April 29/30/May 1, TBC

R18: Ulster vs Cell C Sharks, Kingspan Stadium, May 20/21/22, TBC

QF: June 4

SF: June 11

F: June 18