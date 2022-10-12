Vera Pauw admits shine has been taken off Republic of Ireland qualification as video emerges of pro-IRA chant

Vera Pauw, the Republic of Ireland Women's manager, said “shine” has been taken off the team’s qualification for the 2023 World Cup after players were filmed appearing to chant “Ooh Ah Up the Ra”.

It’s after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) apologised after a video of players from the women’s team circulated on social media.

The video appeared to have been taken from an Instagram live stream in the Hampden dressing room following the team’s match against Scotland.

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTE, Ms Pauw said if she had been aware of the significance of the song, she would have addressed it immediately.

“It's quite right that it's taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland,” the Dutch national said.

“The values that we carry [are] that we have respect for everybody," she said. "This is the extreme on the other side.

“It doesn't matter if the players meant anything or not – because they didn't mean anything with it - it's a celebration that occurs, but that doesn't mean that they [shouldn't] realise what they're doing. If it's in a private room, it should not happen either,” she added.

The team "should have respect for history," she said. "We've hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.”

Ms Pauw continued: "Respect to people is everything, you don't hurt people. I've spoken with the one who put it on social media, she's devastated. I also told her putting it on social media is not the biggest thing, the biggest thing is that it happened. We will address it again for sure."

Ireland players Aine O’Gorman and Chloe Mustai have also apologised and called the moment a “lapse in judgment."

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the sporting body said the national team manager Vera Pauw also apologised “for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night”.

In a video with BBC Sport, defender Chloe Mustaki said: “We’re obviously extremely sorry for the hurt that it’s caused. A lapse in judgment in the moment, we’re extremely sorry and hopefully we can move past it”

Her comments were echoed by her team mate Aine O’Gorman who said: “We would like to reiterate [the apology] obviously…in the moment, we sang hundreds of songs last night and that was one that went out and we would just like to apologise for it and to anyone that was offended”

The video of Ms Pauw’s side was condemned by UUP leader Doug Beattie.

He said on social media: “I do not know the veracity of this clip but I have to say if accurate it’s a kick in the teeth for some of those who congratulated them and those supporters who lost loved ones at the hands of the IRA.”

The UUP leader later said in a statement the conduct of the team was “just disgraceful”.

"For celebrations of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup to turn into singing in glorification of the IRA, a terrorist group that murdered thousands of men, women and children, is just inexcusable,” he said.

“The FAI needs to respond robustly to this. The apology needs to be for the actions of the women, not just the hurt caused. There needs to be evidence of reflection and education as to why this type of behaviour is so harmful and so utterly wrong.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said she would write to the FAI asking what steps they would take to address the incident.

"This was a barbaric, cruel and illegal terrorist organisation. For the team to be singing such a song is quite outrageous and utterly insensitive to PIRA victims,” she said.

“I will be asking the FAI how they are going to give leadership across grassroots football so as this pro-IRA chanting is stopped at future events.”

Victims organisation South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) Kenny Donaldson said the video was a “new low."

“The IRA do not represent folklore and nor is it an expression of one’s narrative to chant the organisation’s name. This is what happens when the UK and Irish Establishments are unprepared to tackle the scourge of historical revisionism”.

“These players are young women; young women who have achieved a remarkable sporting success, they are viewed as role models for many and with that comes responsibility”.

“The apology that has been issued is a coward’s apology; saying you apologise for hurt caused can be understood as, I regret being caught doing or saying something and that this has been badly received”

TUV spokesperson Lorna Smyth said the apology was “bland".

“Much more is needed. Is disciplinary action being taken? If not, why not? There needs to be recognition by all concerned, both the players and the FAI, that the IRA were a murderous terrorist organisation responsible for visiting death and destruction on countless families on both sides of the border."

As well as the chant to the tune of Celtic Symphony, which went viral on social media, the team were also filmed singing Baccara's anthem 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie' as they landed back on home soil.

Amber Barrett impressed many as she took a moment to remember her home county of County Donegal after scoring the crucial goal in tonight's game.

The team’s historic 0-1 win means they have qualified for the World Cup for the first time and have now booked their place at next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.