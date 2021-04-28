Visitors and guests able to return to golf courses as Golf Ireland take next step in Return to Play

All golfers will be able to return to the fairways on Friday

Golf Ireland have confirmed that golf clubs across the island will be permitted to welcome visitors and guests from Friday, April 30, onwards after a relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Up to this point, Golf Ireland had limited play at clubs to members only, but visitors will finally be allowed to return to the fairways after the governing body confirmed they are progressing to the next stage of their Return to Play plan.

There had been controversy earlier this week when two clubs south of the border, The European Club and Ballyliffin, complained after the Irish government confirmed that their coronavirus restrictions did allow visitors to travel to play golf.

That, in turn, has led to Golf Ireland ending their members only policy, with visitors and guests allowed to return to the course as of Friday.

“This afternoon confirmation was sent to clubs in Northern Ireland stating that due to the changes implemented by the Northern Ireland Executive from April 30... the Return to Golf protocols can also be updated from the same date and clubs can accept visitors and guests,” read a statement from Golf Ireland.

Under the next stage of the Return to Play document, clubs will also be allowed to run their internal match play competitions as well as staging open competitions again, but events such as captains’ drive-ins or shotgun start events that would see large groups gather in one area will still not be permitted.

Outdoor hospitality can also be resumed by clubs, meaning restaurants and bars in clubhouses can re-open tomorrow as well.

Some limited restrictions still apply though, with golfers in the Republic of Ireland not allowed to travel north of the border to play in Northern Ireland yet.

Group coaching will also remain limited at 15 people.