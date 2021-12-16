Watch: Daryl Gurney leads chorus of Sweet Caroline in Alexandra Palace after opening World Darts Championship win

Daryl Gurney celebrates his second round win at Ally Pally. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Daryl Gurney earned his spot in the third round of the World Darts Championship with a flourish on Thursday afternoon.

SuperChin saw off Ricky Evans 3-1 in a thrilling contest as Evans missed four darts that would have forced a deciding set before Gurney held his nerve to hit double tops and get over the line.

But the show was only just beginning when that clinching darts found the double 20. Then it was on to a mixture of karaoke and Cristiano Ronaldo impressions.

Both Gurney and the beaten Evans took the chance to give the Manchester United star’s iconic celebration a go.

And after that, it was on to a sing song and what else to sing but Northern Ireland supporters’ anthem, stolen by England during Euro 2020, Sweet Caroline.

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan, ranked just one place behind Gurney in 23rd, will get his Championship under way when he faces either Callan Rydz or Yuki Yamada on December 23.