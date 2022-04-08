Watch: Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan breaks Guinness World Record for most Russian circles on pommel horse in one minute

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has officially set a new Guinness World Record of 42 Russian circles on the pommel horse in a minute.

The 22-year-old had taken on the challenge to break the former record of 35 in a bid to raise awareness Action Mental Health’s activities across Northern Ireland.

After succeeding in the challenge, McClenaghan tweeted: “WORLD RECORD HOLDER. 42 Wendeswings on a Pommel Horse in 1 Minute. It was harder than I thought, but I enjoyed the challenge.”

An ambassador for Action Mental Health, the gymnast has spoken out about the challenges he has faced in his own mental health, particularly after his gold medal bid for gold on the pommel horse at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics was thwarted.

From the Olympic village in Tokyo, in the delayed Games which took place in 2021, Rhys had said in a Tweet: “Mental blocks ain’t no joke. I’ve experienced this first hand throughout my career and they are still the most challenging times I’ve faced. Only people who have experienced this can fully understand the stress that comes with it.”

Rhys has been lending his support to Action Mental Health since 2018 when he became the charity’s ambassador as part of the 2019 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.

Before taking on the challenge last month, the 22-year-old explained why he has chosen Action Mental Health to benefit from the money raised through his globally recognised record attempt.

“I’m going to make use of the platform I have and do something special to raise awareness for Action Mental Health, and mental health in general. Achieving a Guinness World Record has been a dream of mine since I got my first World record book in 2006. I’m very proud that I can not only achieve this dream for myself but hopefully bring some positivity to others’ lives by doing so, too,” he said.

“Action Mental Health has demonstrated to me their amazing efforts time and time again to help others, and it’s still one of the most inspiring things I’ve seen to date. I’m honoured to be supporting such an incredible charity.”