Watch: Northern Ireland captain Davis scores stunning overhead kick to help Rangers knock Celtic out of Scottish Cup

Rangers' Steven Davis opens the scoring with an audacious effort against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Rangers knocked Old Firm rivals Celtic out of the Scottish Cup thanks to Steven Davis' audacious overhead kick at Ibrox.

The midfielder struck after just 10 minutes in Glasgow, positioned perfectly in the box so that when Joe Aribo's deflected effort came his way, he was able to finish past Scott Bain to make it 1-0.

Check out the incredible goal below!

The Light Blues' hopes of completing a domestic double are still on after they defeated their city rivals, with Ryan Kent's first-half strike helping seal a 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Celtic's dismal fortunes this season were summed up when Allan McGregor saved Odsonne Edouard's penalty in the second-half, ending any hopes of a fightback.

That means the Hoops will end the season without a trophy for the first time since the 2009-10 season.