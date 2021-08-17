Watch: Reanne Evans refuses fist bump from former partner Mark Allen as Antrim snooker star wins British Open match

Antrim snooker star Mark Allen beat his former partner Reanne Evans in what was a frosty, nail-biting first-round of the British Open on Monday night.

The pair acrimoniously split 13 years ago and a dispute over child maintenance is said to have further strained relations between the two professional snooker players.

Evans (35), a 12-time women’s world champion and the most successful female snooker player ever, shares a 14-year-old daughter with Allen, who is ranked 10th in the world.

After declining a fist bump from ‘The Pistol’ Allen at the start of the game, Evans lost three frames to two but received huge cheers from her supporters with every pot of the ball.

Earning a two-year tour card this season to turn professional, Evans’ appearance last night was her second tournament on the professional tour after competing in the Championship League.

The random draw of all 128 players saw Allen (35) and Evans pulled out of the hat to meet in round one.

Reanne Evans.

In the build-up to the match, pundit and former snooker player Neal Foulds hoped everyone would be watching Allen and Evans “for the right reasons”.

“Let’s just get this match over with,” he said. “Get someone through and hopefully come out of it okay, because it’s not a nice match-up.

“I don’t think it’s what snooker necessarily needed but they're both on the tour so that’s how it is.”

Their face-off at Leicester’s Morningside Arena came just months after Evans, who was working for the BBC at the World Snooker Championship, was asked to leave the studio when Allen made it clear that her presence was a distraction.

He was reported to have said he did not want her to be in The Crucible’s television studio where a practice table was.

Evans reluctantly left the studio for around 10 minutes, but it was said she was upset and embarrassed by the incident.

She said before Monday’s match it would be “just like playing any other player”, but admitted she wouldn't know how she would feel when the game started.

A pumped up Evans received a raucous response from the crowd as she entered the arena and took the first shot of the game but declined the fist bump from Allen.

After Allen won the first frame, in which Evans led for a period, his former partner shook her head and gave a roll of the eyes.

But she roared back as an unsettled Allen missed a couple of big shots in the second frame and allowed Evans to gain control to level the match - gesturing to her supporters to calm down.

It went from bad to worse for Allen as Evans grew into the match, winning the third frame 106-1.

The Pistol showed nerves of steel as Evans missed a vital pot of the red to clean up and take the fourth frame 67-66.

A customary handshake before the deciding frame was never on the cards but Allen made sure of the victory to progress to the second round.

Speaking after the match, Allen said the experience of playing against Evans was “awful” and something he wouldn't want to do again.

When asked how tough the last frame was with the tension in the background, Allen said none of that “was there” for him.

“I just wanted to try and play snooker,” he said. “It seemed to be coming more from their side.

“I just got a chance in the last frame of a snooker match and that’s all it was to me. It’s a first round win in the British Open and now just to get ready for round two. That’s all it was.”

Evans said she was “gutted” to lose the game, but was “proud” of her performance.

Commenting on her decision to refuse the fist bump with Allen, she said: “I wasn't intending to with Covid and I was told there was no handshakes and all of the rest with the situation.

“I was just head’s blazing, straight to the table and that was it at the end of the day.”