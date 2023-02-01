Wayne Boyd hoping to use Daytona 24 Hour triumph as a springboard

Templepatrick’s Wayne Boyd believes his stunning class victory at the Daytona 24 Hours with the AWA Pro Race Team over the weekend could be a good omen for the remainder of the season.

At round one of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in America, the No.17 car co-driven by Boyd, Anthony Mantella, Nico Varrone and Thomas Merrill won LMP3 by eight laps.

A mechanical issue incurred following contact with another competitor — and a time penalty handed out by race stewards — threatened to derail their victory charge, but a brilliant second stint into the early hours of Sunday morning by Boyd elevated them into the lead where they stayed to the end.

Their car was the only one not to suffer a significant delay, whereas the Sean Creech Motorsport LMP3 machine was slowed by a broken gearbox actuator and meant it finished a distant second. However, running repairs ensured they closed out second place from the Performance Tech Ligier.

“I am absolutely delighted — over the moon — but I still cannot really believe that we came away with the win,” said Boyd. “I knew our line-up was strong but I wasn’t quite sure if we had enough to win but as always with 24-hour races, it is not all about absolute, maximum pace.

“It was an interesting race for me as I did my second stint and got out of the car about four o’clock in the morning and we were in the lead by six or seven seconds and when I woke up a few hours later we were in the lead by eight laps — it could not have worked out better.

“After the ‘Before The Roar’ practice weekend we struggled a bit and we found a problem with the car, so we were on the back foot a bit. Thankfully, things went really well for us when it mattered. The AWA guys provided us with a car that carried a few minor glitches on race day that cost us a little time and that meant the average pace of our car remained fast.”

Success at the 61st running of the event came on only Boyd’s second visit to the Daytona International Speedway in Florida and should serve as a springboard for the 2023 Michelin Le Mans Cup which he is returning to with John Schauerman under the banner of Anglo-American team, United Autosports.

He added: “The performance of the LMP3 car was really good. For the rest of the season, it is something to look forward to.”