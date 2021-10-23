‘What a tube’: Mark Allen forgets cue but is bailed out by opponent during German Masters win

Mark Allen is back in action after his Northern Ireland Open win. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mark Allen was bailed out by his rather sporting opponent Alfie Burden during his German Masters opening round win on Friday.

The Antrim potter was back in action for the first time since winning the Northern Ireland Open last weekend and did so in style, completing two centuries on his way to a 5-1 victory.

However, it didn’t come without a bit of drama when Allen, up to ninth in the world after last week’s win, forgot to bring his cue back to the table following the interval.

"Note to every snooker player out there,” he wrote on social media, “when going back out after the interval in a match always remember your cue.

"Thanks to Alfie for being such a sport and letting me use his cue first shot then go get it. I know many who’d have taken the frame! What a tube.”

Burden, the world number 104, replied with a prediction that Allen is a “future world champion”.

Earlier this week, the Northern Irish hero opened up on his ultimate ambition of following the footsteps of Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor.

“It would be great if I could continue to play for a lot of years to come and I do believe I have the ability to bring back a world title back to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It is tough – and you only get one chance a year.

“Snooker wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for the likes of Alex Higgins and Jimmy White. They were the benchmark in the 70s and 80s – rock stars really.

“They took snooker to new levels and obviously being from Northern Ireland I am very proud of that history, and looking to follow in Alex’s footsteps.

“I believe I can win a world title. There isn’t much difference to being able to win the other tournaments. It is the same players, just a longer distance.

“There is no reason I can’t do well at the Crucible. I haven’t got a great record there, but I didn’t have a great record in Belfast and I have won the title and turned that around.”

Allen backed up that first round win on Saturday afternoon when he saw off Sunny Akani 5-3.