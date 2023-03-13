‘Whether it’s Downpatrick or Cheltenham I want to win’ – Gordon Elliot determined as ever

Most would try to downplay the pressure heading into the biggest week in jumps racing, but Gordon Elliott ramps it up instead.

It’s just over 15 years since Elliott sent out his first runner at the Cheltenham Festival – with 34 winners following since – and it has lost none of its appeal on him.

The chance to duke it out with the best trainers in these lands, of which he is in the upper echelon, is something in which the Meath trainer revels. This year will be no different.

“I love it. There’s nothing like it and I can’t wait. I go over on Sunday, get into the house, then walk the track. There’s nowhere like it. People say Cheltenham isn’t everything, but Cheltenham is everything,” he says without any hesitation.

“Cheltenham is the Olympics of our sport and that’s where we want to be winning. And if we don’t get a winner out of it, I’ll be very disappointed. If you don’t put pressure on yourself going to Cheltenham, you shouldn’t be training horses.

“I always say that if you’re going to be happy to have 10 horses and do this and do that, if you’re thinking like that, then you shouldn’t be in the game. I put pressure on myself, I always do. Whether it’s Downpatrick or Cheltenham, I want to win.”

Winning has always been the only currency for the Cullentra handler, but there is no racing rollercoaster quite like the Cotswolds. One moment you’re up; the next, you’re at the bottom of the barrel.

Meath football boss Colm O’Rourke may not thank Elliott for it, but a life in racing, as well as years spent following the Royals, have him well-prepared for four days of madness where perspective must always be kept.

“When you support Meath in football, you have to keep going!” he says. “If you win the All-Ireland or the Champions League, you are champion for a year. In horse racing, you get 20 minutes if you’re lucky.

“If you win the Coral Cup, you probably have three other disappointed owners in the same race. It’s a great game, you have to be able to take the disappointments as well as you take the good.

“You have to be able to lose as well as win. It’s just ‘What’s next?’, keep going. If you let it get you down, you won’t last too long in this game because there are more bad days than good.”

There are so many things in which Elliott excels, but the logistics around getting his 60-strong team to the Gloucestershire track is not one of them, so he has no issue delegating authority on certain matters.

Office staff, led by Alex and Pip, are up to their neck in paperwork for most of the year, making Elliott’s job a lot easier as he has never been one for technology.

“No, somebody else would do that,” Elliott chuckles about whether he books his Cheltenham flights. “I can’t even switch on a computer!”

That may be a rare blind spot, but he has few when it comes to horses and the 45-year-old has assembled another strong team, although he feels they are “probably coming in a little under the radar”.

There’s no doubting the strength in depth. However, he acknowledges that “we could draw a blank on Tuesday” with most of his leading fancies coming later in the week via Delta Work, Gerri Colombe, Mighty Potter, Teahupoo and Conflated.

Elliott, who has nearly accumulated 200 winners this season on all fronts, rates them all highly, but it’s easy to see that one particularly tickles his fancy at Cheltenham and beyond.

​Might Potter was not himself in the Supreme last year, but the four-time Grade One winner has not put a foot wrong over fences with three victories from three starts this season, the last two at the highest level.

“We’re dreaming anyway, it’s hard to find them,” Elliott says of whether the six-year-old could be a Gold Cup contender in time. “Everything is just so easy for him. Even at home, he is a big baby still, but he’s exciting and you couldn’t but be happy with him.

“I’d say you could run him over any trip. I could run him in the Arkle or the three-mile (Brown Advisory) and it wouldn’t matter, but we’re going for the middle-distance race (Turners’ Novice Chase), definitely.

“I don’t even think he’s been properly opened up yet. I’d say he’s just a relentless galloper. When you look at him, he’s still a big shell, what’s he going to be like with another summer’s grass when he actually fills into himself?”

Elliott, who has huge concerns about the controversial new UK whip rules and potentially losing a race after the fact, is also glowing about Stayers’ Hurdle contender Teaupoo, another out to put his best foot forward after a poor showing 12 months ago.

“He’s in great form, he looks great, he’s working very well. Davy (Russell) actually rode him the last day (to win the Grade Two Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park) and said he was glad he rode him because he thought he was going nowhere,” Elliott says.

“He had a big, loose rein, and he gave him a kick in the belly and next thing he’s in front three out and that’s not Davy Russell’s style of riding or the way the horse wants to be ridden. If you watched the way Jack (Kennedy) rode him, he tipped away.

“He went to Cheltenham last year over two miles and got took off his feet (in the Champion Hurdle). He’s just not quick enough and the trip will be perfect for him. He’s one of our best chances of the week.”

Gold Cup success with Don Cossack seven years ago and the exploits of five-time Festival winner Tiger Roll have left Elliott with Cheltenham memories to last a lifetime, but he’s primed to create a few more.