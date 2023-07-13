Wimbledon visit: Queen swaps royal court for Centre Court on quarter-finals day

Queen Camilla was the star guest in the royal box at Centre Court yesterday as she attended Wimbledon quarter-finals day.

Wearing a white knee-length dress with navy piping, she met former British number one Johanna Konta, ball boys and girls, and a dog handler.

She also met Teresa Harris, founder of the Learn To Love To Read literacy charity that is supported by the Wimbledon Foundation.

Konta, who is now retired, told Camilla she had been awake throughout the night with her 10-month-old baby.

The Queen asked if she was playing in the tournament, and Konta said she would be part of a ladies’ invitation doubles game.

She also met Mark Mills (59) and his dog Flo, part of the security team at Wimbledon.

Mr Mills told PA News: “Flo was lying down. She wasn’t going to get up for Her Majesty — Her Majesty had to get down for her. I suddenly thought: ‘Oh my gosh, I made Her Majesty bend down to stroke her rather than she sit up’.

“I’m just pleased Flo stayed as she was. She’s very greedy this one, and can be temperamental.”

Camilla also spoke to a ball boy and two ball girls during her visit.

She asked Larissa (15), Sean (16) and Cassie (16), whose surnames were not given, if they had previously worked at the tennis tournament and if they were enjoying the role.

She said: “You have to be very agile. I remember doing it one hundred years ago at Queen’s (Club). It is quite difficult.”

The Queen asked Sean if he was working across all of the courts for the championship, adding: “You must be feeling very fit.”

When Cassie said she had worked at a previous championship, Camilla joked: “So you are a bit of an expert?”

The Queen was joined by her sister, Annabel Elliot.