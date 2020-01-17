Windsor Park, Kingspan and Casement all facing big increase in rates bills

Northern Ireland's largest sporting stadiums could be hit with huge rates bills after their rateable values increased significantly.

The National Stadium, home of the Northern Ireland football team and Irish League champions Linfield, has a new rental value of £585,000 - an increase of £90,000 (18.18%).

The Department of Finance re-examined the rental or net annual value (NAV) of 74,000 local business premises to reflect changes in property values.

Those figures will now be used to calculate rates bills this year.

The Reval 2020 process has uncovered rising values for not just Windsor Park, but also the Kingspan Stadium and the derelict Casement Park as it awaits redevelopment.

The home of Ulster Rugby faces a potentially huge increase in its rates bill as the NAV of Kingspan Stadium was calculated at £438,000 - an increase of £98,000 (28.82%) from its 2015 evaluation.

Meanwhile, the value of the GAA's Casement Park, which has lain dormant since 2013, has gone up from £63,300 to £74,600 - an increase of 17.85%.

To put the rates increase at Windsor Park into perspective, Glentoran's Oval stadium decreased from £36,400 to £32,200, while Cliftonville's Solitude ground also dropped from £25,700 to £21,000.

NAV values are just one element of the process which is used to calculate rates. Figures set by district councils and regional government are also used.

The calculations can be appealed and a spokesperson for the Irish Football Association (IFA) stated: "We are in ongoing engagement with the relevant bodies about this matter."

Ulster Rugby said it would not comment on the increase in Kingspan Stadium's NAV "at this point", but Ulster GAA's Stephen McGeehan said the issue affects all of its county grounds here.

"We'll collect that information in relation to what the revaluations are saying," said Mr McGeehan, who is a project sponsor for the development of Casement Park.

"Any rate increase on amateur and voluntary clubs is an unwelcome one, of course. We will review that and have a look at it. In terms of consultations, we will be responding to the department while we get a full understanding of the implications across all of our clubs and counties."

It is hoped that a decision on planning for the Casement Park project will be made this spring after a restated commitment to redevelop the venue was made in the New Decade, New Approach document.

On Wednesday, just days after the restoration of the Stormont Assembly, both Deirdre Hargey, Minister for Communities, the department with responsibility for stadia programmes, and Finance Minister Conor Murphy met with Ulster GAA officials and project leaders to discuss the situation.

Mr McGeehan added that Ulster GAA will work with the IFA and Ulster Rugby after the redevelopment of Casement Park in relation to any possible rise in rates bills.

"We separately and collectively will want to discuss that," continued Mr McGeehan. "Potential increases of that nature for Casement is something that we would want to directly talk to government ministers about."

A Land and Property Services spokesperson said they must assess the rental value of every non-domestic property using a standard valuation approach. For stadia, this includes assessing the potential construction costs and stadium site value and using a statutory multiplier to convert these costs to a rateable value. They added that most amateur and recreation facilities are eligible for 80% relief on their rates.

"In the last five years, construction costs and land values in Belfast have risen, leading to a corresponding rise in the rateable value," the spokesperson said.