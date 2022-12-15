World class Daniel Wiffen reveals pride as he makes history with European record-breaking performance at Irish Championships

Daniel Wiffen will end 2022 ranked the number one short course swimmer in the world over 800m and 1500m freestyle following a European record-breaking performance at the Irish championships in Dublin.

Wiffen, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, took gold in 7:25.96 — two seconds under the previous record set in 2021 by Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:27.94) — making him the first Irish swimmer to set a European record. It also leaves the 21-year-old just two seconds away from the World record, while the Loughborough University swimmer also set a new 400m freestyle Irish record, clocking 3:41.63 at the halfway mark.

Wiffen said: “When I was in there, I didn’t actually feel that I was going that fast so it was nice to see the time and, of course, to be the first Irish swimmer to set a European record is something that I’m very proud of, it’s honestly amazing. I wanted the world record but I’ll take the European!

“I actually felt a bit nervous before the race, I think that was just down to swimming at home for the first time in 18 months. It was great to be back swimming at home and I’m looking forward to Saturday and the 400m free. Hopefully I can beak it again.”

Ards swimmer Victoria Catterson was an upset winner in the 100m freestyle after one of the best finals of the evening.

Irish record holder Danielle Hill led after 50 metres with Erin Riordan second and Catterson third but, at the final turn, there was only a fingernail between them. Catterson maintained her smooth stroke and edged in front to win in 54.66. Silver went to Riordan in 55.07, with Larne woman Hill taking bronze in 55.07.

The men’s 200m butterfly gold went to Lisburn’s Adam Colgan in 2:02.27, while Banbridge’s Alana Burns-Atkin won the women’s gold in 2:15.54.