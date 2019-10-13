World Superbikes: Rea finishes second as six riders boycott race

So close: Jonathan Rea was just edged into second spot in Argentina

Five-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea has finished in second place after Alvaro Bautista took his 16th win of the season in Argentina.

It comes following a race that was boycotted by six riders because of track safety concerns.

Toprak Razgatlioglu finished in third place after a number of riders expressed to race organisers their concerns over the condition of the circuit.

Six riders eventually sat out the race after saying they believed the track to be too dusty and track temperature too high.

The San Juan Villicum course was passed fit to race and 12 of the 18 riders competed in the event, a 19th rider Loris Baz ruled out through injury.

Eugene Laverty as well as Ryuichi Kiyonari, Marco Melandri, Chaz Davies, Leon Camier and Sandro Cortese all opted not to compete.

Some riders were still meeting with championship boss Gregorio Lavilla over the track as the race got under way on Saturday night UK time.

Bautista went on to emerge as a comfortable winner on his Ducati followed by Kawasaki-mounted Rea.

The Northern Irishman, who has secured 12 victories this season, secured his fifth consecutive championship success two weeks ago at Magny-Cours.