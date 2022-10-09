‘You have to think we’ve been given a chance’: Road to Germany 2024 begins now after NI handed kind qualifying draw

Northern Ireland fans will be hoping to make it to Germany in 2024

The Green and White Army is daring to dream again.

It doesn’t seem like six years since the heady days of Northern Ireland competing in Euro 2016, but fans have been filled with optimism of reliving that experience in two years after avoiding most of the big guns in the draw to qualify for the 2024 tournament in Germany.

While England must deal with Italy — the team that beat them in the final of the 2020 contest — and the Republic of Ireland have been dealt a difficult group including the Netherlands and France, Northern Ireland will fancy their chances. Denmark will be the toughest of their opponents after they landed in Group H when the draw was made at lunchtime yesterday.

Northern Ireland will also play home and away against Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino, with the top two teams guaranteed a spot in the finals.

And according to Gary McAllister, chair of the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs, this will only happen if they can raise their game above the level that saw Ian Baraclough’s side struggle through their recent Nations League campaign.

“When you look at some of the other groups drawn, you have to think that we’ve been given a chance,” said Gary, who is already drawing up plans with the GAWA for a series of trips around the continent.

After a run of recent poor results, which saw many question whether Baraclough should continue to lead the team, the draw has offered renewed hope of a return to tournament football.

Gary added: “We’ll not say much about the Nations League campaign, but obviously Northern Ireland will have to raise their game from the performances in that.”

Northern Ireland won their first Nations League match in 15 attempts with a 2-1 win over Kosovo in September, but a disappointing campaign saw them drop down the seedings for the Euro draw, and facing the prospect of facing at least two of Europe’s major teams in the qualifiers.

Recent results have seen fans calling for a change in management, with the team having struggled since Michael O’Neill, who led them to the Euro 2016 finals, leaving to join Stoke City in the English Championship, though he has since been replaced in that job.

“I think most fans will be happy with the draw,” Gary added. “Particularly when you look at how some of the other groups panned out.

“You’d have to put Denmark down as strong favourites to win the group, but if we can raise our game then there shouldn’t be too much to fear from the rest of our opponents.”

The Danes had a successful run at the 2020 European Championships, which were held a year later in summer 2021 due to the pandemic, before losing to eventual runners-up England after extra-time at Wembley in the semi-final.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough

The draw has also been reasonably kind from a travel point of view, with only Kazakhstan offering major difficulties for those who follow the team home and away.

“That’s going to be the hard one to get to, and the most expensive,” said Gary.

“All the others should be easily assessable and we’ve visited Denmark, Finland, Slovenia and San Marino in the past, but I would expect Northern Ireland fans to have a great time in all of those places.”

The trip to Kazakhstan takes fans on their longest journey of the qualifying campaign, though the 6,000-mile round trip won’t put off the die-hard followers.

Denmark — surprise European champions in 1992 as late replacements for the former Yugoslavia — will be the shortest trip at 730 miles and if the game goes ahead in Copenhagan, it will be the most attractive to travelling supporters.

Finland are the second seeds in the group, though only three places above Northern Ireland in the current world rankings at 56th.

Slovenia are below Northern Ireland in the rankings at 63rd.

For Baraclough, it could have looked an awful lot worse.

The under pressure boss said the group gives his side a “fighting chance” of making it to Germany. “It gives us a chance to spring a surprise,” he said.

“As a pot five team, as we were for the qualifiers for Euro 2016, this group gives us a fighting chance to make a good fist of qualifying.

“I think being in a group of six nations is good for us. It means we don’t have to play friendlies and therefore every game is a qualifier and there’s something on the game.”

The news wasn’t so good for the Republic of Ireland, who find themselves up against France and the Netherlands. Greece, who beat Northern Ireland home and away in the Nations League, and Gibraltar make up their qualification group.

“In order to finish in the top two we have to achieve something extraordinary and it has to be our ambition to do that,” said manager Stephen Kenny.

“We’ve shown our capacity in games against Portugal home and away, Serbia, Scotland and Belgium so we can take encouragement from those performances when we go against France, Holland and Greece.”

The Republic’s draw will inevitably bring back memories of the infamous handball by Thierry Henry which secured France the goal which ended the Irish team’s hopes of qualifying for the 2010 World Cup.

England will face Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta, while Scotland, already guaranteed a play-off place after a good run in the Nations League, have the might of Spain and must face Manchester City’s goalscoring star Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus as they bid to qualify for a second successive Euros.

Wales take on Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

The finals in Germany will take place from June 14 to July 14 in 2024.