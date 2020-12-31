Your top sporting moments of 2020: Who came out on top as Jonathan Rea, Leah McCourt and Charlie Eastwood all feature?

So it hasn't been the year that anybody wanted or expected, but there have still been some notable sporting moments in 2020 for us to reflect on.

Earlier in the week, we asked for you, our readers, to vote on your top sporting moment of 2020, and you didn't let us down!

Before we break down your top seven, it's important to mention some of those who didn't make it.

Cavan's sensational victory over Donegal in the final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, Ciara Mageean becoming the first Irish woman to run a sub-two minute mile and Mark Allen's Champion of Champions victory were all memorable moments over the last 12 months.

But, without further ado, here are your top seven!

7. Rugby: Ulster beat Edinburgh 22-19 to reach Guinness PRO14 final thanks to Ian Madigan's last-gasp kick (2%)

Ulster's long wait for an appearance in the final of a tournament came to an end as they reached the Guinness PRO14 decider, and they did in some style against the Scottish side. The province trailed by 12 points with just under 20 minutes to play but staged a last gasp smash-and-grab at BT Murrayfield, Rob Herring and John Andrew scoring tries to level the match before fly-half Ian Madigan sent over a long-range penalty with the last kick of the game to send Dan McFarland's side to the final against Leinster a week later.

Ian Madigan slots Ulster's winning penalty in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Edinburgh (Inpho/Ian Rutherford)

6. Football: Northern Ireland women's team make history by reaching Euro 2022 play-offs with four consecutive wins to end group campaign (3%)

Facing incredible odds to finish second in Group C of qualifying for Euro 2022, Kenny Shiels' girls provided one of the feel-good stories of 2020 when they rattled off four straight wins to earn a play-off for a place at the finals. Ashley Hutton's equaliser early in the campaign against Wales proved vital as double wins over minnows Faroe Islands and Belarus earned them a one-off shot to head to the finals. The win away to Belarus - when Northern Ireland were down a player with Jacqueline Burns sent off - was particularly impressive, and they sealed progression in style with a 5-1 victory over the Faroes in Belfast.

Rachel Furness celebrates scoring against the Faroes at Seaview as Northern Ireland's women qualified for the play-offs for Euro 2022 (Inpho/Brian Little)

5. Football: Linfield crowned Irish League champions for 54th time to draw level with Rangers for world record of domestic titles (8%)

It perhaps wasn't the way they wanted to win the league title, but few in Windsor Park will mind all that much as they secured the Gibson Cup for the second season in a row when the campaign was called to a premature halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Healy's charges were four points clear of Coleraine when the season ended and eventually the title was given to the Belfast club when it was determined no more games could be played. Now, with 54 titles to their name, the Blues have joined Rangers in holding the most titles of any football team in the world.

Jamie Mulgrew with the Danske Bank Premiership trophy

4. MMA: Leah McCourt makes history as the first woman to headline a Bellator event in Europe and lives up to the billing, beating Judith Ruis by unanimous decision (9%)

A massive moment for Northern Irish mixed martial arts, and the sport in general, as Lisburn fighter Leah McCourt became the first woman to ever headline a Bellator event when she took on Judith Ruis at Dublin's 3Arena in February. Not only was it historic, but the bout went exactly as McCourt would have hoped, dominating her opponent and winning by unanimous decision to take her unbeaten record to four wins from four events, which should set her up for more big fights in 2021. The fight itself made waves across the world, with world featherweight champion Cris Cyborg tweeting about it!

Leah McCourt on her way to victory over Judith Ruis in their women’s featherweight bout at Bellator Dublin

3. Motorsport: Charlie Eastwood becomes first Northern Irish winner at the Le Mans 24 Hour race since Jonny Kane ten years ago (13%)

In an excellent overall year for Charlie Eastwood, which saw him and Turkish team-mate Salih Yoluc finish second in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the highlight was picking up the winner's trophy in the GTE Am class at the Le Mans 24 Hour race, which was held outside of its traditional June slot for the first time due to Covid-19. Eastwood and Yoluc, along with third man Jonny Adam, finished 47.9 seconds clear of the Dempsey Proton Racing team at the French race circuit and it was the Northern Irishman - an Aston Martin contracted driver - who took the car across the line to secure the victory.

Charlie Eastwood (right) celebrates with team-mate Salih Yoluc

2. Motorcycling: Jonathan Rea wins his sixth consecutive World Superbike title, getting over the line in Portugal (16%)

What is there left to say about Jonathan Rea? Not happy with five consecutive World Superbike title wins, he added a sixth in 2020 just to make his legacy in the sport all the more incredible. While the coronavirus looked to put the season in jeopardy, it did get back under way in August and since then Rea has been exceptional, winning 10 of the first 17 races back after the restart to wrap up the title in the final round at Estoril, Portugal, before being named BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year. All that's left to get is that 100th win, which will surely come in 2021.

Top of the pile: Jonathan Rea cemented his status as the greatest ever Superbike rider with a sixth consecutive world title

1. Hockey: BRA win Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools' Cup for first time since 1974 with 4-2 final victory over Friends (41%)

The overwhelming winners of our poll, the BRA army came out in force to vote their girls to victory! In one of the best stories prior to lockdown, the BRA team ended a 46-year wait for the premium girls' schools' title when they downed perennial contenders Friends at Lisnagarvey to win the shield. Niamh McIvor, Julia Uprichard - playing alongside sisters Emma and Kerry - Abbie Braniff and Megan Warke got the goals on a memorable afternoon for the Belfast school, and now they are our moment of 2020 as voted by our readers!

BRA’s Kerry, Julia and Emma Uprichard celebrate winning the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools' Cup title (Stephen Hamilton)

Here's to more of the same in 2021!