A death, flight cancellations and delays, a fire at an airport, staff shortages, a broken-down bus plus a Covid outbreak: Northern Ireland couple's holiday from hell

Haydn and Norma berthed in Lyon, waiting for their bus to the airport

Ivan Little Mon 4 Jul 2022 at 08:00