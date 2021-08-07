Baby Ali was my pride and joy: Grandfather tells of grief as man questioned after Dungannon two-year-old's death

Grandfather tells of grief as cops quiz man on suspicion of murder

This is the smiling little two-year-old Dungannon girl who police suspect was murdered.

Little Ali Jayden Maguire, known as AJ, died from a head injury suffered on Friday. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing the toddler.

Heartbroken grandfather Jerry Maguire described Ali as his “pride and joy”.

According to locals, Ali’s mum Jade Maguire, who is originally from Dublin, had left her daughter and six-month-old son with a male friend while she went shopping for a pram.

While she was away, paramedics were called to a property on Park Avenue after reports AJ had suffered a fall.

Locals said that initially it was believed the toddler had slipped and banged her head on a fireplace. But after medical examinations, police launched a murder inquiry, arresting a male who remains in custody.

Writing on social media, Ali’s grandfather Jerry told of his grief and shock.

Ali and her grandfather

He said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken, still doesn’t feel real. My little girl, granddaughter. Ali was given her wings today.

“Fly high baby girl, granda will miss you and love you loads. Look after your mum’s brother and sister.”

In response little Ali’s mum Jade posted, “My baby girl” and a series of heart and tear emojis.

In another post, a clearly devastated Jerry, from Finglas, Co Dublin, added: “Just can’t get my head around this. My pride and joy, RIP Ali.”

Friends of the murdered child’s mum Jade also offered their support.

Ali with her mother Jade

Chantelle Armstrong wrote on Facebook: “You were too precious for this world. Rest easy baby girl.”

Jade’s love for her daughter is evident throughout her social media profiles, which are adorned with smiling pictures of precious Ali. Images include the little girl playing on swings with her baby brother and laughing in a park.

Locals told Sunday Life of their shock at seeing paramedics arrive at the home on Friday afternoon. Ali was seen being put into the back of an ambulance that took her to hospital.

Police then arrived and maintained a presence at the house in the quiet cul-de-sac, which was cordoned off while preliminary investigations were carried out. A second property in the Co Tyrone town was also visited by the PSNI.

Word gradually began to filter through to neighbours on Saturday morning that what they thought had been a tragic accident was being treated by police as murder.

Little Ali Jayden's mum Jade Maguire

Several came one-by-one to lay flowers at the front fence of the Park Avenue house, with another leaving an ornament of a weeping angel.

Detectives were seen carrying out house-to-house inquiries as uniformed officers stood guard at the front door of the crime scene.

One officer assisted an elderly lady in a laying a posy of white flowers nearby.

Other neighbours, some of whom were crying, spoke of the tragic loss of Ali, who they often saw with her mum and baby brother. Billy Murray, who lives next door, said: “We are here 28 years. This is awful, but we don’t know much more than that. I knew there was something wrong when there was an ambulance outside the house.”

A lady added: “I saw the ambulance and prayed whoever was in it was okay. Police were here, then it started to come out what happened. I think even then we didn’t realise how bad it was. Then we were told the child is dead. It’s hard to take in.”

MURDER PROBE: A police officer outside the home

A third neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “We knew something had happened, but not for a minute did we expect this.

“We didn’t find out about the arrest until this morning. God bless that wee child.”

Confirming a murder investigation had been launched, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team said: “The child was admitted to hospital on Friday afternoon after the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon. The child later died in hospital. As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody. A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by family liaison officers.

“We will update you in due course but, at this time, there are no further details.”

Fermanagh-South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew described how the community had been stunned by the news.

She said: “The local community is in shock at the news that a two-year-old child has died in an incident in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon. My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.

and a floral tribute left to toddler Ali

“A police murder investigation is under way, and that must be allowed to proceed.

“I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, an MLA for the area, said: “Another tragic death in the constituency — this time a little girl. Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event and trying to make sense of it all.”

Ali Maguire is the second pre-nursery school age child police suspect was murdered in Northern Ireland in the past two weeks. Nine-week-old Liam O’Keefe was stabbed to death at a house in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on July 27. His mother, 29-year-old Raluca Ioana Tagani from Romania, has been charged with killing the tot.

