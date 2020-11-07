Belfast chef accused of assaulting partner after Grindr row, court told

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner after he was caught looking at a gay hook-up app.

Pizza chef Ruben Mendes was brought before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to face five charges after an alleged row with his boyfriend last week.

Objecting to bail a police officer told the court that Mendes’s partner said he had been aggressive and slapped him three times on November 1.

Then on November 4, the man stated an argument had started following a trip to London during which the man claimed Mendes strangled him before throwing him to the floor and hitting him.

The officer said Mendes is alleged to have thrown the man’s phone against the wall when he tried to call 999.

When he tried to leave the house, Mendes allegedly pinned him and hit him again with the man retreating to his bedroom with Mendes then pulling the handle off the door.

Mendes was later arrested and charged with two counts of common assault, two counts of criminal damage and one of false imprisonment.

During police interview Mendes denied hitting the man on November 1 but admitted that he scrabbed the man and pushed him during the November 4 incident.

He also denies damaging the man’s phone and imprisoning him.

Mendes’s solicitor told the court he had been living in Northern Ireland for the last four years and had been in a relationship with the man for the same length of time.

He added there had been domestic difficulties on both sides.

Addressing District Judge George Conner, Mendes said his partner had seen him looking at the gay dating app Grindr and had become jealous.

Judge Conner released the 27-year-old on his own bail of £300 to live at an address on Ardcarn Drive in east Belfast.

He also ordered a surety of £300 to be lodged by the householder and adjourned the case until December 3.