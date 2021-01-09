Belfast cops in car chase with New Yorker

NEW York man has narrowly avoided jail for dangerous driving only five days after arriving in Northern Ireland.

Joseph Brogan was eventually stopped by police following a pursuit during which he drove on the wrong side of the road and through a red light.

The 30-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today following his arrest on Thursday night.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that at around 9.40pm police on patrol near Forestside shopping centre on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast were undertaken by a Skoda Octavia which then went through a red light.

They followed the car and tried to get it to stop with their blue lights and siren but it continued until it came to another red light near the entrance to the Sainsbury’s supermarket at Forestside.

It then took off again when the traffic light changed to green and police followed with one officer waving out the window for the driver to pull over.

At one stage the car was being driven on the wrong side of the road before turning into the car park of a Tesco supermarket in the area where he was eventually stopped with the help of other officers called to assist.

Brogan identified himself and was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and ignoring a traffic signal.

A police officer in court explained the vehicle was a hire car and remained in the Tesco car park.

Representing himself, Brogan told District Judge Amanda Henderson he had been in Northern Ireland for five days to which she replied he was “not making a good impression”.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Brogan said he appreciated the fact the matter was being dealt with quickly and apologised for the offences.

Judge Henderson told him the case crossed the custody threshold and it was fortunate that nobody was hurt as a result.

However, given he has no criminal record in Northern Ireland he was given a three month prison sentence for dangerous driving, suspended for one year.

For failing to stop he was given one month in jail, also suspended for one year, and a conditional discharge of 12 months for ignoring a traffic signal.

Brogan was also disqualified from driving in Northern Ireland for one year.