Belfast man hit wife and posted her phones to South Africa, court told

A man accused of assaulting his wife also allegedly posted her two mobile phones to South Africa, a court has heard.

North Belfast-based Charles Bruce Moyo appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court today on three charges following an incident in the early hours of Friday.

Objecting to the 57-year-old being released on bail, he said Moyo’s wife claimed that he was drinking in her house when he slapped her after she refused to engage in conversation.

She threatened to phone the police and Moyo then allegedly took her two phones from her and wouldn’t give them back.

The woman then managed to contact police and Moyo left with the mobile phones but returned the next day and was then arrested.

Moyo, originally from Zimbabwe, told the officers the phones belonged to him and that he had posted them to South Africa for his children.

He was charged with common assault and theft, with officer stating in court that the woman’s injuries were consistent with being slapped in the face.

Moyo’s solicitor accepted that he couldn’t be allowed to return to his wife’s home if released on bail but he could secure accommodation at a friend’s house.

District Judge Rosalie Prytherch agreed to released Moyo, who works as a haulier, once a suitable address had been found on his own bail of £400.

She also ordered Moyo, of Springvale Park, to surrender his passport and to have no contact with his wife or to be under the influence alcohol.

The case was adjourned for four weeks.