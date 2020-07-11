Belfast man in court accused of grooming child with intent

A man has appeared in court accused of grooming a child with intent to commit a sex offence.

Norman Quinn faces two counts of communication with a person under the age of 17 with intent to commit and indictable offence, one of criminal damage and one of assault.

No details of the alleged offences were given as the 54-year-old appeared for the first time before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

District Judge Mark Hamill said Quinn, of Blythe Street in south Belfast, was to be released on his own bail of £400 on the condition that a suitable bail address is found.

He is due to appear in court again on August 3.