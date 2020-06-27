Belfast man stabbed drinking pal after row, court told

Police at the scene in the Donegall Quay area of Belfast on June 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been charged with attempting to murder his friend in a stabbing at the Big Fish in Belfast.

Mark Elliott (28) is accused of trying to kill his street drinking pal Stephen Burns following a row on Thursday night.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told on Saturday that Mr Burns is in an induced coma having undergone emergency surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A CID officer told the court that officers went to the scene at around 9.30pm where they found the victim being given first aid by members of the public.

He was bleeding heavily from several knife wounds to his neck with witnesses stating a man matching Elliott’s description having an altercation with Mr Burns.

The officer said that CCTV showed Mr Burns getting out of a car and walking to Elliott, handed him something and the two started talking before he is seen making to moves towards Mr Burns.

He then makes off in the direction of the Royal Mail building on Tomb Street and then into the docks area.

A fingerprint taken from one of the benches at the Big Fish matched with Elliott.

A follow-up search of Elliott’s house on Boyd Street in the Peter’s Hill area found Lyrica tablets and he was further charged with possession of the drug with intent to supply.

Objecting to Elliott being released on bail, he said the two were in the same social circles as street drinkers and he feared he may try to contact Burns.

Elliott’s solicitor said he could be managed with strict bail terms and that only had a low level drug problem and no record of violence.

District Judge Mark McGarrity refused to release Elliott, remanding him in custody to appear again via videolink on July 24.