Belfast woman accused of hitting infant with glass appears in court

A Belfast woman has been accused of hitting an infant with a glass and spitting on her.

Elizabeth Sterrett is also accused of spitting at a police officer who was called to the scene at an apartment block.

At a contested bail application on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer said the charges against Sterrett arose from an incident involving a 14-month-old girl last September.

The 23-year-old, who appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video-link from custody but who has an address at Black Mountain Walk in Belfast, faces a total of four charges.

They include assaulting the little girl and possessing a weapon, namely a glass, with intent to cause actual bodily harm.

She also faces two counts of assaulting police.

The lawyer said a woman was helping a “distressed female” at an apartment block when Sterrett started to verbally abuse her from a balcony two floors above.

“She spat at the reporting party but it hit her 14-month-old daughter,” claimed the lawyer.

He said it was the prosecution case that Sterrett then “threw a glass from the balcony that struck the child, causing a bruise to her foot”.

When police attended, Sterrett allegedly struggled with the officers, kicking one in the chest and “spitting on another one”.

Arrested and interviewed, she denied the offences, claiming she didn’t think she was even in the apartment above the victim at the time.

Defence counsel Robert McTernaghan revealed that upon release, Sterrett was proposing to live with a friend in Greenisland. The PPS lawyer told the court, however, that address was not considered suitable by the police as the woman who lives there has a “lengthy record for drug offences” and is herself “only on temporary release from prison”.

Adjourning the bail application to Wednesday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted more information about the woman Sterrett proposed to live with, such as what licence conditions she is under and whether she has come to adverse police attention since her release.