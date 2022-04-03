Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan: Harry Styles cameo a step in the right direction

Nicola Coughlan wants Harry Styles to make a cameo appearance in Bridgerton, but she wouldn’t want her character to end up with him.

The 35-year-old, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix show, will be back on our screens on April 12 when Channel 4 begins airing the third and final series of Derry Girls.

She said of the second series of Bridgerton, which is currently on Netflix: “Penelope gets her own season, so I already have a playlist of the things that I want.

“I wish that Harry Styles was in it. I will fully petition for Harry Styles to be in it. Who would not want Harry in their show?

“Penelope would like to see him and be like, ‘Colin Bridgerton, maybe not. Sir Harry of Styles, okay, maybe’.”

While the former One Direction star might be high up Penelope’s date list, Nicola said she was not sure she would have been keen to date in the Regency era.

“There is part that is a yes and part that is a no. The yes part is that at a ball a gentleman would come up and say, ‘I would like to dance a quadrille’. And then the next day, if they liked you, they would show up at your house with a gift. That sounds great.

Harry Styles

“Sometimes it was flowers, sometimes it was a puppy. Imagine you were hungover and someone was like, ‘Here is a tiny, cute dog’. You would be like, ‘Oh, this is great’.

“But I think, otherwise, personal hygiene probably wasn’t the greatest in the Regency era. I am a big fan of deodorant, so in that sense, probably not.”

The Galway actress also revealed that she stole some souvenirs from the Bridgerton set, telling Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Magic Radio’s Breakfast show: “I nicked some fake wisteria because most of the flowers are fake, and I took one of the little dance cards that you wear on your wrist when a gentleman wants to dance a waltz with you, but they didn’t mind. I did ask. I was polite, but the wisteria, I didn’t ask. I was just like ‘Yonk, in the bag’.”

The star, who is returning as schoolgirl Clare in Derry Girls, also revealed that after fans were disappointed by the lack of sex in the second series of Bridgerton, there would be more raunchiness in the third series.

“I think it’s just a different type of love story because in season one, it was a lot about Daphne and sort of embracing your sexuality and discovering that side,” she said.

“Whereas this time, it’s more about a sort of forbidden relationship or a relationship that’s not really supposed to happen, so it needed more time.

“It’s sort of a different type of view. There’s not as many sex scenes, but it has a lot of intimacy within it, so I don’t think it would make sense to copy the same formula we had for season one because it’s different characters and a different story.

“It’s the nature of the beast. Next year, it’ll be a totally different love story again, but I do have a feeling — I have a feeling that next year, from what I know, is going to be extremely racy. This is what I feel.”

