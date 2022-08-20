Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King blasts match officials as Joe Gormley goal seals Cliftonville comeback

Cliftonville 2 Carrick Rangers 3

Stuart King did what he could to bite his lip as he reflected on his Carrick Rangers’ side’s defeat to Cliftonville.

A first-half tactical switch had laid the foundations for a turnaround that saw the visitors assume an unlikely half-time lead at Solitude, but it all fell apart after the break when the Gers conceded a controversial penalty before having substitute Mark Surgenor sent off.

The Reds made their extra man count when Joe Gormley settled a topsy-turvy contest that had started when Ronan Hale’s overhead kick had opened the scoring after just NINE seconds.

In between times, King had introduced Surgenor from the bench as part of a 29th minute reshape that yielded a nodded leveller from Lloyd Anderson before David Cushley’s deflected free-kick put Carrick in front.

Surgenor’s grapple with Luke Turner led to the home side being awarded a penalty which Ryan Curran dispatched and which left King less than impressed afterwards.

“We went in 2-1 up because we created a few chances after changing our shape — it worked but then we’re let down by decisions made by people that crack me up,” he explained, evidently wary of saying too much.

“It’s not a penalty. It’s an over-hit cross that’s going out of play. Their player goes down to the ground and [the referee] tells my players it’s not a penalty kick — but the referee gives a penalty kick.

“What makes it worse is that the assessor comes down, I show him the footage from our camera. It’s clearly not a penalty kick but he sees he agrees with the referee. It’s absolutely crazy.”

Surgenor’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he was dismissed for a fierce challenge on Stephen Mallon and, again, King was left searching for answers.

He added: “I asked the fourth official who gave the red card. He said the linesman gave the red card. I ask the linesman who gave the red card — because I knew he didn’t — and he says it was the referee.

“So their communication’s stinking. I’m not calling anyone a liar but one of them’s misled me on the sideline.

“It’s not a red card. My player’s kicked the ball 20 yards up the pitch. It’s aggressive, of course, I like my players to be aggressive but if that’s a red card and that’s a penalty kick, God help Irish League teams — especially ones that are coming to Cliftonville because it’s hard enough coming here. They’re a brilliant team with brilliant players but if we’re getting that and people are getting away with it, I think it’s shocking.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin joked that he might have got away with a tackle like that during his and King’s own playing days but felt that referee Declan Hassan was justified in producing a red card on this occasion.

He also saluted his players for sticking to their task and admitted he could take no credit for the routine that led to Hale stunning the crowd with that early opener.

“The boys stay behind in training and they work on their own thing,” he revealed.

“Fair play to them, they’ve come up with a bit of brilliance there. I don’t think anybody in the ground knew what was happening except the boys involved. It was a great bit of imagination and it’s got us a goal.”

“We went in 2-1 down at half-time totally against the run of play but we resoponded well and the boys got their rewards.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Addis 7, Gallagher 7, Rory Hale 7 (McDonagh, 77 mins, 6), R Curran 7, Lowe 7, Doherty 7, Turner 7, Ronan Hale 7 (Robinson, 87 mines, 5), Coates 7 (Gormley, 69 mins, 7), Mallon 7. Unused subs: Talley, C Curran, Casey, Moore.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 6, Stewart 6, Ervin 7, Cushley 6, Mitchell 7, Allen 6 (McGuckin, 72 mins, 5), Gawne 6 (Mulholland, 65 mins, 5), Reece Glendinning 6 (Kalla, 72 mins, 6), Gillen 5 (Surgenor 37 mins, 4), Tilney 5, Anderson 7. Unused subs: Hogg, McKiernan, Waite.

REFEREE: Declan Hassan (Limavady) 6